NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Anthony Miller won’t be suspended for his ejection after throwing a punch at Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson during Sunday’s playoff loss. But it’s still extraordinarily disappointing for the Bears to have that happen after specifically highlighting it during preparation during the week after WR Javon Wims was tossed out of their regular-season matchup against New Orleans for fighting with the same player.

“We spent some time on Wednesday morning as a team,” Bears HC Matt Nagy said via Larry Mayer of the team’s website. “We spent time literally showing and explaining a particular player’s actions in games and teaching it. . . . We’ve all got to understand we’ve got to be stronger and we can’t have that happen, and we’ve got to understand that. That’s two times that that happened, and we just can’t have it.”

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears’ top internal candidates to replace recently retired DC Chuck Pagano are DL coach Jay Rodgers and S coach Sean Desai.

Lions

Lions’ President and CEO Rod Wood spoke about the decision to hire Brad Holmes as Detroit’s next general manager.

“Throughout our search for a new general manager, Brad was someone who stood out immediately,” Wood said, via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. “His abilities as a critical thinker, along with his extensive experience implementing technology and analytics into his approach to scouting, were among the many decisive qualities Brad displayed in our time getting to know him during the interview process. We look forward to him helping lead our organization as we take the next steps as a team.”

Rams’ GM Les Snead also spoke about Holmes in a positive light as he leaves Los Angeles for his new home in Detroit.

“We are all excited for this opportunity for Brad,” Snead said. “He has spent his entire career with the Rams and he earned this position with the Lions due to his dedication to being an astute evaluator of football talent, dynamic intelligence, unwavering leadership, and humility. All of those qualities will ensure he is set up to be successful in the next chapter of his career.”

Mike Garafolo reports that Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles was scheduled to interview for the Lions’ head coaching job on Friday but the two sides decided to cancel after there were “indications” that they were likely to hire someone else.

‘ is the favorite for the Lions’ job. According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions have been impressed with Campbell’s leadership in New Orleans, which reportedly made him the front-runner for the job on Friday.

Garafolo notes that the Lions’ interest in Campbell was the reason it became “clear to all involved” that Bowles wasn’t going to be Detroit’s eventual hire.

