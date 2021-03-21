NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bears

Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the Bears could look to trade QB Nick Foles this offseason and the Eagles are at least worth keeping an eye on as a potential landing spot. 

“I wouldn’t take a Nick Foles-Philadelphia reunion off the table right now,” Fowler said, via Radio.com. “Because a few weeks ago, when Chicago was looking to get Carson Wentz, they included Nick Foles in a potential package to Philadelphia. Now, Wentz ultimately went to Indianapolis, but those talks had been ongoing, they’re in place — all they would have to do this week is revive them.

“Philadelphia is looking for a high-level backup, somebody to come in and support Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to dump some salary right now. They’re in some cap problems, Nick Foles carries a $6.6 [million] cap hit that they could get off their books, and I eventually think he’ll be traded. Philadelphia is an option for him.”

  • TCU S Trevon Moehrig has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Bears among other teams. (Doug Farrar)

Lions

New Lions QB Jared Goff admitted that being traded has left a chip on his shoulder. 

“I think at first, absolutely. I think it builds that chip on your shoulder a little bit,” Goff said, via ESPN.com. “I won’t lie about that. There is that little extra motivation and chip that you do feel, and again, I am so thankful for all my time there, but yeah, you do feel that. You do feel a little bit of, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can do now.'”

Even so, Goff referred to the trade and playing outside of California as “good change” and “something I never knew I needed until now.”

“It is a good change,” Goff said. “It’s something I never knew I needed until now, and you kind of come out here and you experience it. … I went downtown for dinner twice this week, and I didn’t know much about Detroit until recently, and being down there [I saw] the stadiums are all on the same block and everything is really close.

“It is a sports town, and being able to play in a sports town is special. It’s something that I’m excited about. I know football is king here, and I plan to make it a winner.

Goff fully expects the team to compete right away and doesn’t view this situation as a rebuild. 

“The pieces are there,” Goff said. “I know you guys may want to say rebuild, but to me it’s not a rebuild. I think the pieces are there and I think I’m a big part of that. You mentioned Jamaal [Williams], some of the pieces we’ve added, some of the guys that are already here, the offensive line is obviously a strength.

“It’s all there. There’s still a lot of hard work to be done, and that’s the challenge that I think is the most exciting. … The hard work and how good it does feel to put that work in and come out the other side as a winner, and to win games with a team that hasn’t done it in the past.”

  • Lions DT Michael Brockers‘ new three-year, $24 million deal includes a $5.925 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.075 million, $7 million and $10 million. In 2022, $4 million of Brockers’ base salary is guaranteed. (Dave Birkett)

Vikings

Vikings GM Rick Spielman issued the following statement regarding the news that they’ve been docked a 2021 seventh-round pick as a result of a salary cap violation involving a practice squad player in 2019.

“A mistake was made, we take responsibility and we respect the league’s decision and will move forward,” Spielman said, per Ben Goessling. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments