NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Bears’ new CB Desmond Trufant called last season a “down year for me” after being limited to just six appearances due to a hamstring injury.
“I’m hungry,” Trufant said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “It was a down year for me. I was in and out of the lineup. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do. I made some plays, but it wasn’t good enough, wasn’t up to my standard because I wasn’t in the lineup. It was just one of those years. It’s hard to explain.”
Trufant said staying healthy throughout the 2021 season is his top priority this offseason.
“First things first: I’m trying to make sure I’m healthy and available to do what they brought me in to do,” Trufant said. “That’s No. 1. I know if I take care of that, everything else will take care of itself. I’m a professional. I’ve been doing this a long time. I know how to be successful in this league and what that looks like and feels like. I’m just focused on being healthy, bonding with my teammates, learning the playbook, and everything else is a natural instinct for me.”
Trufant said the Bears sold him on the opportunity to play alongside DE Khalil Mack.
“Obviously, they love my game,” Trufant said. “But they said, ‘There ain’t too many guys walking around like Khalil Mack. I know you want to play with him.’ It was right; you don’t get too many opportunities to play with a guy like him. He’s a Hall of Fame-type of player … and I know he’s going to continue to do what he does. That makes my life easier as a corner. You got guys up front that are getting pressure like that. I’m really excited for this opportunity. I’m going to take advantage of it, for sure.”
Lions
- Chris Burke of The Athletic examines the remaining free-agent market for the Lions and names 19 players he thinks would be a good fit for Detroit.
- Some potential offensive targets for the Lions, according to Burke, could include: Chargers G Trai Turner, Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz, Giants WR Golden Tate and Rams OL Austin Blythe.
- As for the defensive side of the ball, Burke lists Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram, Chargers CB Casey Hayward, Saints LB Kwon Alexander, Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland, Cowboys S Xavier Woods, Vikings LB Eric Wilson, Lions DE Everson Griffen, Panthers S Tre Boston, Titans S Kenny Vaccaro, Jets S Bradley McDougald, Jets CB Brian Poole, Titans DT DaQuan Jones, Chiefs EDGE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Broncos CB A.J. Bouye and Colts S Malik Hooker.
- Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell attended BYU’s Pro Day on Friday to observe QB Zach Wilson. (Albert Breer)
- Michael Gehlken reported that S Damontae Kazee was still planning to visit the Lions, but contract negotiations with the Cowboys ramped up and he ultimately decided to sign with the team.
Vikings
- Ben Goessling writes that while newly acquired C Mason Cole started 14 games last season for the Cardinals, he could wind up being moved to guard as the team already has C Garrett Bradbury as their starter.
- Goessling adds that Cole still has a $2.183 million cap hit this season in the final year of his rookie deal.
