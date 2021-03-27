NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ new CB Desmond Trufant called last season a “down year for me” after being limited to just six appearances due to a hamstring injury.

“I’m hungry,” Trufant said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “It was a down year for me. I was in and out of the lineup. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do. I made some plays, but it wasn’t good enough, wasn’t up to my standard because I wasn’t in the lineup. It was just one of those years. It’s hard to explain.”

Trufant said staying healthy throughout the 2021 season is his top priority this offseason.

“First things first: I’m trying to make sure I’m healthy and available to do what they brought me in to do,” Trufant said. “That’s No. 1. I know if I take care of that, everything else will take care of itself. I’m a professional. I’ve been doing this a long time. I know how to be successful in this league and what that looks like and feels like. I’m just focused on being healthy, bonding with my teammates, learning the playbook, and everything else is a natural instinct for me.” Trufant said the Bears sold him on the opportunity to play alongside DE Khalil Mack.