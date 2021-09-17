NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy gave an update on LT Jason Peters and DT Eddie Goldman‘s injuries prior to Week 2.

“I think they are in a good place and we’ll continue to monitor them day-by-day,” Nagy said of Goldman and Peters before practice, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I would say, as I’ve used before: Arrow up for them. I feel good about them and we need to see each day how we go, but they’ve been doing well.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Bears’ rookie OT Larry Borom sustained a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss time. Fowler mentions that Borom is a candidate for the short-term injured reserve.

sustained a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss time. Fowler mentions that Borom is a candidate for the short-term injured reserve. Per Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears tried out former Rutgers P Ryan Anderson on Thursday.

on Thursday. OUT for Week 2: T Larry Borom (ankle)

for Week 2: T Larry Borom (ankle) DOUBTFUL for Week 2: DT Eddie Goldman (knee)

for Week 2: DT Eddie Goldman (knee) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (back), T Jason Peters (quadricep), LB Robert Quinn (back), WR Nsimba Webster (hamstring)

Lions

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley said there’s been “no discussion” about moving permanently keeping Penei Sewell at left tackle to replace Taylor Decker full time.

“I’ll just be honest, there’s been no discussion on that stuff,” Fraley said, via LionsWire. “When we cross that bridge (we will). Right now Taylor, in my mind, is our left tackle and Penei is our right tackle. And when Taylor is not playing, Penei is left tackle and Matt Nelson is the right tackle.”

Fraley mentioned that he’s “never seen” Decker line up at right tackle and reiterated that they’ve never discussed a possible move.

“I’ve never seen Taylor play right tackle,” Fraley said. “I just know this, if you ask any of our guys to do whatever, they will go out and compete wherever they go, but that’s not even been brought up.”

Fraley added that they “feel good” about Sewell filling in at left tackle for Decker for the time being.

“I’d love to entertain that, but we’re so far away from that right now. We’re just, how do we put the best lineup out there for Green Bay right now? We’ll worry about that when Decker comes back, but right now, I know that we feel good with Sewell being at left,” Fraley said.

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook said he’s moving past his fumble in overtime of Week 1 which led to the Bengals’ game-winning field goal and is trying to learn from the moment.

“I’m a pro,” Cook said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “I’ve been playing football since I was 4 years old. I’ve fumbled. Just got to be better.”

There was some hope in Sunday’s game that Cook’s fumble would get called down by contact, but Cook said he “wasn’t surprised” by the ruling.

“You just can’t leave a game in the refs’ hands,” Cook said. “I wasn’t surprised. It was a 50-50 call. They made the call and that’s what we have to live with.”

Cook added that he’s ready for more carries and is confident that he can take care of the football.

“You get the ball so many times in a football game,” Cook said. “The value of taking care of the football is like the world is in my hands. I’ve got to take care of it. I’m moving on and getting that bad taste out.”

OUT for Week 2: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), DE Everson Griffen (concussion), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring)

for Week 2: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), DE Everson Griffen (concussion), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep)