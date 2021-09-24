NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ TE Cole Kmet joked that rookie QB Justin Fields will turn certain plays into backyard football with his athleticism, adding that he will be getting extra sprints in after practice to keep up.

“With Justin, there’s the play that’s called and then there’s the second play that turns into kind of some backyard football,” Kmet said, via BearsWire.com. “You know I’m going to be getting some sprints in after practice.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears worked out P Ryan Anderson on Thursday.

on Thursday. OUT for Week 3: QB Andy Dalton (knee)

for Week 3: QB Andy Dalton (knee) DOUBTFUL for Week 3: S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

for Week 3: S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (illness, knee), S Eddie Jackson (toe), WR Darnell Mooney (groin), DE Bilal Nichols (back)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise of QB Jared Goff‘s performance through the first two weeks despite being 0-2.

“He really has after the last two weeks,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And look, you can’t excuse the turnovers, but if you take those away, he would’ve given us a chance to win [on Monday]. He made some pretty dang good throws and he improvised a little bit, which you didn’t necessarily always see that at the Rams. So that was encouraging to us.”

Goff also believes they’ve been able to do “some good things offensively,” but would rather win games than have high statistics.

“I don’t know if we’re very proud about the results so far, but we’ve done some good things offensively and have been able to move the ball a little bit,” Goff said. “I’d rather throw for 200 yards and win games.”

OUT for Week 3: LB Jamie Collins (not injury related – personal matter)

for Week 3: LB Jamie Collins (not injury related – personal matter) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee), LB Julian Okwara (neck), LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), DE Kevin Strong (concussion, thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said he never forced his opinions on the organization when being signed in 2018 and was focused on fitting into their system.

“I think it’s important to be self-aware and understand how you fit,” Cousins said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “In ’18, I wasn’t going to show up and say, ‘Hey, you guys just went 13-3. I have all these good ideas. Listen to me.’ There’s a little bit of ‘How do I fit into this puzzle?’”

Now, entering his fourth season, Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said Cousins has shown improved leadership around the team’s locker room.

“His leadership has been a lot better this year, just the way he’s gone about his business, and not just being to himself, but being around the guys more,” Zimmer said. “I think all those things are important.”

Cousins feels he has a deeper understanding of the Vikings’ system and how the organization works now in his fourth year with the team.

“Now that three years have passed, my fourth season, there’s a little bit more ability to have assimilated and understand how this organization works, how you fit in that puzzle,” Cousins said. “We’ve been through four coordinators in that time, too, so there’s a lot of change, and it’s always a moving target as to what things look like.”

OUT for Week 3: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring)

for Week 3: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle)