NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears worked out DB Dee Alford on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Chicago also hosted CB Deatrick Nichols for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

One of the few bright spots for the Lions this season has been the play of CB Amani Oruwariye, who ranks third in the NFL with six interceptions. Before going down for the rest of the season with a thumb injury, Oruwariye was also a pretty solid cover corner, surrendering just a 57.7 passer rating in coverage.

“I just want to be a household name when it comes to corner,” Oruwariye said via PFF’s Doug Kyed. “I want to be someone who’s talked about as one of the top corners around the league. Just in general, respect my game. I think the respect of your peers around the NFL is huge.”

Oruwariye credits DC Aaron Glenn, a former high-level NFL cornerback, and a coaching staff filled with former players with helping him and others on defense take a big step forward.

“I think they brought a lot of football knowledge to the game,” Oruwariye said. “I definitely learned a lot more than I probably learned in a lot of past football years. Playing for coaches like that who played the position, who get it, who know so much about football, your level of intelligence and play just increases tremendously. I’m excited for the future, see how far we can take this thing.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell says QB Jared Goff is doubtful to play on Sunday and that backup Tim Boyle will likely start once again: “I think it’ll be Boyle again, but we’ll see how (Goff) feels today.” (Kyle Meinke)

says QB is doubtful to play on Sunday and that backup will likely start once again: “I think it’ll be Boyle again, but we’ll see how (Goff) feels today.” (Kyle Meinke) Campbell is also expecting WR Josh Reynolds to return from the COVID list on Saturday. (Dave Birkett)

to return from the COVID list on Saturday. (Dave Birkett) Campbell also commented on the status of RB D’Andre Swift : “He’s looked great all week. He looks fresh is what he looks like, which is awesome. Sometimes, I think you forget until you’re where we’re at in Week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift that’s fresh, it’s a sight for sore eyes.” (Tim Twentyman)

: “He’s looked great all week. He looks fresh is what he looks like, which is awesome. Sometimes, I think you forget until you’re where we’re at in Week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift that’s fresh, it’s a sight for sore eyes.” (Tim Twentyman) Lions RB coach Duce Staley doesn’t see Swift being limited in Week 17: “If it’s anything he needs to tell me, I’m pretty sure he will. Other than that, he’s 100% and he’s rolling. I’m not the one to try to put a governor on this or on that to try to back up a little bit.” (Eric Woodyard)

doesn’t see Swift being limited in Week 17: “If it’s anything he needs to tell me, I’m pretty sure he will. Other than that, he’s 100% and he’s rolling. I’m not the one to try to put a governor on this or on that to try to back up a little bit.” (Eric Woodyard) Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant will be out this Sunday against Seattle due to COVID-19. (Eric Woodyard)

Vikings

Vikings Mike Zimmer spoke about the loss of QB Kirk Cousins heading into Week 17, adding that the team would start QB Sean Mannion who has earned the opportunity: “We hate to see that happen to Kirk (Cousins) but he’s done a lot of great things. And Sean (Mannion) is a really good football player and we’re expecting him to go out and play really well.’’ ( HCspoke about the loss of QBheading into Week 17, adding that the team would start QBwho has earned the opportunity: “We hate to see that happen to Kirk (Cousins) but he’s done a lot of great things. And Sean (Mannion) is a really good football player and we’re expecting him to go out and play really well.’’ ( Chris Tomasson

The Vikings saw coordinator Andre Patterson return from the COVID list on Friday and will likely be back coaching against the Packers on Sunday. (Andrew Krammer)