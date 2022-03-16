NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs WR Byron Pringle as some free agent options for the Bears to address their need at receiver.
- Chicago has been linked as having interest in Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, while new GM Ryan Poles is part of the front office that unearthed Pringle as a former UDFA in Kansas City.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bears are re-signing veteran LS Patrick Scales to a one-year deal worth the veteran benefit of $1,272,500 including a $152,500 signing bonus.
Lions
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports Lions WR DJ Chark‘s one-year, $10 million contract is fully guaranteed and comes with an $8.965 million signing bonus. The deal includes void years in 2023 and 2024 to spread out the hit.
- Kyed adds there are up to $3 million in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown incentives for a max value of $13 million.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Vikings were also involved in talks with CB Darious Williams before he opted to sign with the Jaguars. Williams is from Jacksonville and wanted to go back to his hometown.
- Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said he has a couple of teams interested in him, but would ultimately like to re-sign with Minnesota: “I stand where I stood in December. I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back.” (Chris Tomasson)
