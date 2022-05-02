NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that the defensive players the team drafted with their first two picks, CB Kyler Gordon and S Jaquan Brisker, were the best players on the board at the time. That’s why he went for them over an offensive player to help QB Justin Fields.

“This year, where we sat, to me, there were two good starting-level defensive players,” Poles said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I would have made a huge mistake for this organization to say, ‘You know what? Let’s just leave them there, let someone else take them, and then we’re going to go to offense, where they’re not on the same level.’ And then you’re kicking yourself a year or two later when the guy’s an All-Pro.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Chicago Bears invited Western Michigan DT Ralph Holley to rookie minicamp.

to rookie minicamp. Wilson also says Liberty TE Johnny Huntley is invited to Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell admitted it did not take them long to fall in love with DE Aidan Hutchinson as a prospect. For a while, though, they thought their No. 2 pick would be too low to land him, so they moved on. Obviously, things turned out differently, and when the Jaguars made their pick, you would have missed the Lions turning in their pick if you had blinked.

“I don’t think we overthought it. Brad said, ‘Turn it in, let’s go,’” Campbell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Because we knew we were good, ‘Let’s go, he’s our guy.’ We weren’t going to wait around, and we’re not going to do the whole dog-and-pony show. We got our guy and we turned the card in. … We said from Day 1, you ask A.G. [DC Aaron Glenn], What do we want our defense to be known as and built off of, what type of players? Relentless, rugged, smart, explosive and nasty, in the run game and pass game. This guy fits that bill. He’s everything we’re about.”

The Lions obviously also felt good enough about WR Jameson Williams to make a huge move up 20 spots in the first round, and for a lot of the same reasons they loved Hutchinson.

“The first play I ever saw of him, ever, was him running down on punt team as a gunner,” Campbell said. “And just crushing the returner — running and just crushing the returner. This guy is a high-level gunner on punt team. This guy is aggressive. He’s more than just a receiver. He’s a highly competitive football player, like he just wants to be out there and do something. Now, does that mean we’re going to line him up out there and that’s where he’s going to make a living? No. But I mean, that, to me, tells you a lot about how a guy is made and how he’s built and his competitiveness.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Detroit Lions signed Michigan State G Kevin Jarvis to an undrafted deal that includes $155,000 total guaranteed, with $140,000 of his base salary guaranteed, plus a $15,000 signing bonus.

to an undrafted deal that includes $155,000 total guaranteed, with $140,000 of his base salary guaranteed, plus a $15,000 signing bonus. Lions UDFA RB Greg Bell signed a deal that includes $100,000 total guaranteed with $85,000 of his base salary guaranteed and a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a deal that includes $100,000 total guaranteed with $85,000 of his base salary guaranteed and a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) The Lions’ UDFA deal for OT Obinna Eze includes $170,000 total guaranteed with a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 base salary guarantee. (Wilson)

includes $170,000 total guaranteed with a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 base salary guarantee. (Wilson) Lions UDFA TE Derrick Deese Jr. signed a deal with $100,000 guaranteed, including a $95,000 base salary guarantee and a $5,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

Vikings

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Vikings UDFA OLB Zach McCloud got $250,000 guaranteed with $225,000 of base salary guaranteed with a $25,000 signing bonus.