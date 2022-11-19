NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields admits that his legs felt sore following Week 10’s game against the Lions after running for 147 yards.

“I don’t even know if it was the hits; it’s just the running,” Fields said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My legs just felt heavy after the game. The guys on the strength staff said that my load has been pretty high, so I’ve just been doing a little bit of tapering back this week in practice.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus had high praise for Fields’ running ability and development as a passer.

“I would say it’s pretty amazing — the numbers and the ability to run,” Eberflus said. “And then to see his growth in the passing game. And then, really, to see all those guys around him starting to jell . . . it really helps our running game. It helps the runners.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s optimistic about C Frank Ragnow (foot) playing in Week 11. (Colton Pouncy)

said he’s optimistic about C (foot) playing in Week 11. (Colton Pouncy) Lions RBs coach Duce Staley called RB Jamaal Williams a leader of the team: “He’s our leader. Not just offensively. He’s our team leader.” (Eric Woodyard)

Vikings

Vikings RT Brian O’Neill is proud of how they came back to beat the Bills in Week 10 after trailing in the fourth quarter.

“You want to do really well against the best,” O’Neill said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I was proud of the way all of our guys stepped up and took it on the chin and just competed no matter the situation, no matter if we were down 10 in the second half or overtime. It wasn’t always perfect, but we stepped up and swung our shot. That’s all you can ask for.”

O’Neill had high praise of LG Ezra Cleveland and their linemen recording pancake blocks in Sunday’s game.

“The guy just disappeared because Ezra blew him across the screen,” O’Neill said. “We talk about trying to get those shots. Anytime you take them throughout the game, they’re going to add up in the fourth quarter. I think we counted over 10 times [Sunday] where we threw somebody to the ground or laid a big hit and played really physical. We were excited to watch those [Monday], it was pretty fun to see.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he assured O’Neill and their linemen that he was confident in them after calling pass plays in third-and-one and fourth-and-one situations in the second quarter.

“I just wanted them to know I felt good about those plays, but I also feel good about running the football behind those guys,” O’Connell said. “It’s important for those guys in those moments to know that I’m not always going to be perfect. I certainly try to call the best possible plays in certain scenarios.”