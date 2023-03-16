NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said G Cody Whitehair is now an option to line up at center going forward, via Adam Jahns.

When asked why Chicago didn't pursue Bengals' new OT Orlando Brown Jr. as a free agent given his connection to Poles while in Kansas City, the general manager responded Brown isn't a scheme-fit for them: "The scheme match is a big deal there," per Courtney Cronin.

Poles said they will host Georgia DT Jalen Carter for an official top-30 visit in order to collect information, via Brad Biggs.

Regarding Carter pleasing no contest for misdemeanor reckless driving and racing, Poles said they "aren't there yet" in their evaluation of Carter: "We'll bring him in and talk to him and get to know him even better and at some point in mid-April we'll sit down and put it all on the table and see how we want to handle it." (Cronin)

Poles said LT Braxton Jones remains their starter but wouldn't rule out adding players or shifting guys around: "If we could create competition and move guys around to see what the best five is, that's what we will do." (Cronin)

Poles said they didn't wait longer to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because they were comfortable with the compensation received from the Panthers: "The noise around it was crazy compensation but I think at some point when you feel comfortable with what you're receiving, you pull the trigger. Sometimes you wait too long and things move on. Trades are hard. When you're a part of them and they pop up and you're having those conversations, they're not comfortable conversations, especially when you're moving on from a player. So the longer that you're talking about it and thinking about it, you can start to sway a little bit. " (Cronin)

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (Justin Melo)

Lions

New Lions CB Cameron Sutton confirmed that players around the league are starting to take notice of Detroit and HC Dan Campbell. Getting a chance to play for the head coach is a big reason Sutton signed with the Lions.

“Seeing what he’s been doing around the league, it’s exhilarating, man. Like, guys love this guy. Not just me speaking, but you see how far it spreads around the league. Guys want to play for him. Guys love the energy and everything he brings,” Sutton said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Vikings

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz will attend the Vikings local pro day. (Andrew Krammer)