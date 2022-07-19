NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Justin Jefferson

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney found himself becoming tired at certain points during games. He is working hard on his stamina this season to be able to carry the load as Chicago’s No. 1 receiver.

“Last year, I think I struggled with just being there at all times when my number was called,” Mooney said, via Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I knew I was fatigued a little bit, but my mindset was not coming out of the game.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes that the team has a good group in place to help QB Jared Goff succeed during the upcoming season.

“I think Goff’s in a real good place,” Campbell said, via Peter King on Football Morning in America. “Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he’s an accurate quarterback. That’s what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters that Raiders WR Davante Adams is currently the best receiver in the NFL, but feels that he will top the list after the 2022 season is over.

“I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex.com. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

“I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so,” Jefferson added. “Some people don’t think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I’m going to surpass 1,600 yards too. So I think that I’ll become the best receiver after this year.”