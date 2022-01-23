NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Bears

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has heard former Colts GM Bill Polian , who’s consulting with the Bears on their search, was pushing for a pairing of Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and DC Matt Eberflus as the next GM/HC for the Bears.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers that QB Aaron Rodgers does so much for their team and they would be crazy not to want him back next year.

“This guy does so much for our football team, not only what you guys see on Sundays or every game day, but what he does in that locker room, how he leads,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I know what he puts into this thing, and certainly I’m extremely disappointed in that we couldn’t get over the hump for not only him but for everybody in that locker room. … I think it’s more to do with I didn’t put our guys in a position to make enough plays. I take that very personally. I’m going to do everything in my power to improve upon that because scoring 10 points is not going to get it done.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers RB A.J. Dillon suffered a fractured rib during Sunday’s game and could have missed the NFC Championship game had Green Bay advanced.

Vikings

Matthew Coller reports that the Vikings want Chiefs executive Ryan Poles to be their next GM, but the Bears could wind up making him a better offer.