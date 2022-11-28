NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus revealed that WR Darnell Mooney would undergo season-ending surgery on his ankle. (Adam Jahns)

revealed that WR would undergo season-ending surgery on his ankle. (Adam Jahns) Eberflus said that RT Larry Borom suffered an ankle injury against the Jets. (Jahns)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said he felt prepared when called upon on Sunday after starting QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury.

“I felt more prepared,” Love said, via Pro Football Talk. “It just comes down to reps and getting those reps and getting comfortable executing those plays. The more I can get, the more the situation is more comfortable.”

“Obviously I want to be on the field, but the situation is what the situation is,” Love added, via ESPN. “The toughest thing is trying to stay mentally prepared and stay locked in because you never know what might happen. I just go out there and try and make the most of the opportunity. Who knows what happens in the future? As long as I do my best and make the most of my opportunity, who knows what happens?”

Meanwhile, Rodgers is hoping to be cleared to play for the next game while HC Matt LaFleur has no problem letting Love play if Rodgers is still experiencing pain.

“As long as I check out fine tomorrow, I expect to play this weekend,” Rodgers said. “Just [was] having a hard time breathing and rotating my upper body,” Rodgers said. “I was worried about a punctured lung, as well, so I wanted to get that checked out.”

“I knew that he was in a lot of pain,” LaFleur said. “This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around, so I don’t ever for one second question his toughness, his desire to be out there, his desire to compete. Matter of fact, he apologized to me and I’m like, ‘Don’t ever apologize to me.’ Like, I’ll never question that.”

Rodgers on continuing to play this season: “As long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there.” (Jeff Howe)

Rodgers said he’d be open to adjusting his role if the team is eliminated from the playoffs and will wait until after the season to decide if he will continue playing in 2023.

He also doesn’t believe that the broken thumb on his throwing hand will require surgery after the season: “That’s not what I’ve talked with Pat (McKenzie) about. We haven’t had that discussion.” (Ryan Wood)

Rob Demovsky reports that S Darnell Savage had clean x-ray results on his ankle and is considered to have a sprain that won’t end his season.

Vikings

Ian Rapoport reports that Vikings Andrew Booth is having knee surgery and could miss the rest of the season depending on the results of the procedure. second-round CBis having knee surgery and could miss the rest of the season depending on the results of the procedure.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell hopes to have CB Cameron Dantzler back from injured reserve this week. (Chris Tomasson)