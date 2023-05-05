NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Jordan Love, Vikings

Bears

Bears DC Alan Williams said DT Justin Jones gives them a three-technique lineman but wants to be sure they have a strong rotation at his position: “We have a three-technique. That’s Justin (Jones). Justin will be in there. But you know what, every great defensive line in the NFL, they have a wave of guys that go in and out. Every guy cannot play 60, 65 plays. So we need a good rotation of defensive linemen. Justin’s a three and whoever’s next will come in and they’ll help Justin out. And then we’ll have a wave of guys that will come in and out. If we’re going to be great, that’s what we’re going to need to have, so we’re working towards that,” per Courtney Cronin.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Jordan Love‘s poise and growth within the team’s offense gave them the confidence to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers and give him his opportunity to become the team’s next franchise quarterback.

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”

LaFleur expects Love to grow into a leadership role as he’s now the team’s starting quarterback.

“It is hard to lead when you’re not the guy, and he knows he’s the guy now,” LaFleur said. “First of all, he’s earned the respect by his actions — the way he works — from all his teammates, I would say. And I’m excited for him. I think it’s going to be a process, but one I know that he can handle.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is happy with the team’s addition of rookie WR Jordan Addison and said he’s going to do everything he can to get not only him, but all of the team’s younger players up to speed as quickly as possible.

“I felt like anything was possible when I kind of looked at our situation and, like I said, picking a little later, you can rationalize a lot of different situations and ways to go,” Cousins said, via PFT. “Nobody knows the future, so you’re still having to make educated guesses, but I’m excited to get [Addison] in here and see what he’s got. And whatever he’s got, to build on it. Just get him working, get him comfortable, and get everybody caught up to speed. And not just him, but our whole draft class. Most of this team is built up of guys who were brought in here, young players, and you’ve got to get them up to speed fast, and then the better they can play and get caught up determines how our team does and how far we go. The K.J. Osborns of the world, those guys who were fifth-round picks and now are critical, critical pieces — and have been — those guys become the core of your team.”