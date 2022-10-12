NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Panthers, Matt Rhule

Panthers

Panthers owner David Tepper is looking to ignite a change in the team’s culture by firing former HC Matt Rhule.

“It’s winning,” Tepper said, via Charlotte Observer. “Winning more this year than you did last year. Have the appearance of winning more than you did last year. Looking like you’re going to win more than you did last year. By that definition, I don’t think we’re over the hump. We start off 1-4 this year, had five wins the past two seasons, had a different lack of success in other seasons, so we have to somehow change that culture.”

Tepper said the decision to fire Rhule was due to the full body of work and wasn’t rushed into a decision by the “Fire Matt Rhule” chants.

“There’s numerous reasons why you make a decision,” Tepper said. “There might have been a little bit of a loss of intensity on the field yesterday (against the 49ers). I would say that’s probably evident versus the first four games. Listen, I do have a great respect for the fans and I do hear the fans. But, ultimately, that can’t be a reason why you make a change like this. Again, there’s numerous reasons why you make a change like this.”

Tepper focused more on the roster-building aspect of the team moving forward when asked about the direction GM Scott Fitterer had been given.

“Look, we have to be very careful about how we use our limited resources,” Tepper said. “We have $200 million-plus in salary cap, we have how many draft choices we have — so we, including me, to the extent that I’m involved at all — have to be more diligent as to how we do that.”

Tepper isn’t ruling out the possibility of removing the interim tag from HC Steve Wilks at the end of the season.

“There’s a lot of season left, and we’ll see how the season goes,” Tepper said. “Ultimately, he’s in a position to be in consideration for that position. I had a talk with Steve — no promises were made — but, obviously, if he does an incredible job, he had have to be in consideration for that.”