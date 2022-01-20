NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Rams

Bears

Albert Breer of SI notes the name that’s consistently come up regarding the Bears head coaching vacancy is Bills DC Leslie Frazier due to his connections with former Colts GM Bill Polian who is assisting in the search.

due to his connections with former Colts GM who is assisting in the search. He adds Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook also got his start under Polian, making him a logical choice for GM.

also got his start under Polian, making him a logical choice for GM. However, Breer points out a lot of people in Chicago are impressed with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores , who they got to see work up close during joint practices last summer.

, who they got to see work up close during joint practices last summer. Matt Eberflus will have his second interview with the Bears on Monday, becoming the first known finalist for the position. ( Colts DCwill have his second interview with the Bears on Monday, becoming the first known finalist for the position. ( Breer

Colts Morocco Brown is also expected to interview with the team on Monday. ( college scouting directoris also expected to interview with the team on Monday. ( Ian Rapoport

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on the release of DL Kingsley Keke , who was later picked up by the Texans: “I’d rather not get into that one too much. Sometimes you gotta make some tough decisions.” (Matt Schneidman)

on the release of DL , who was later picked up by the Texans: “I’d rather not get into that one too much. Sometimes you gotta make some tough decisions.” (Matt Schneidman) Packers DC Joe Barry also wouldn’t say why the team released Keke: “I’m not going to get into personnel stuff with you guys.” (Ryan Wood)

also wouldn’t say why the team released Keke: “I’m not going to get into personnel stuff with you guys.” (Ryan Wood) Barry added the team used the bye week to see how healthy CB Jaire Alexander and OLB Za’Darius Smith are: “We’ve put them in as many different situations as possible to see if they can go.” (Wood)

Rams

Rams LB Von Miller discussed the team’s continued success in the playoffs, despite this being his first year with the franchise.

“We’re just jelling at the right time. We’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve got here, and it’s working,” Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re just jelling at the right time. We’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve got here, and it’s working.”