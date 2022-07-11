NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Sammy Watkins, Panthers

“People talk about it, but it doesn’t matter,” Jones told NFL Network’s Adam Rank. “I’m a baller at the end of the day. I know what I can do. Being 25 years [old] is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns and stuff like that. I will be fast for a long time, strong for a long time, and make plays for a long time. So, it’s really irrelevant.”

“I never did give up on myself,” Jones said. “And it took me six years, red-shirted and then I took a COVID year. But through that process, it wasn’t for nothing. I got an undergrad at USC and I also got a Master’s. So I took, fully advantage. And also perfected my craft, also. If I can go back and do it over, I would change nothing. So, with my situation and how I was raised, I grew up in a church and everything, God-timing is perfect timing. I went through a lot of obstacles, you know I had to beat a lot of odds, to get where I’m at to this day. Everything happens for a reason, I always say that in every interview. So how I feel about it is, if I was at a young age, Year 3, and I went to the league. I wasn’t as mature as I am now.”