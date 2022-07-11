NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Sammy Watkins, Panthers

Bears
Bears WR Velus Jones is entering his rookie season at age 25, something that the team was criticized about at the draft when selecting the speedy wide receiver.
“People talk about it, but it doesn’t matter,” Jones told NFL Network’s Adam Rank. “I’m a baller at the end of the day. I know what I can do. Being 25 years [old] is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns and stuff like that. I will be fast for a long time, strong for a long time, and make plays for a long time. So, it’s really irrelevant.”
Jones started out at USC before later moving on to Tennessee and got an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“I never did give up on myself,” Jones said. “And it took me six years, red-shirted and then I took a COVID year. But through that process, it wasn’t for nothing. I got an undergrad at USC and I also got a Master’s. So I took, fully advantage. And also perfected my craft, also. If I can go back and do it over, I would change nothing. So, with my situation and how I was raised, I grew up in a church and everything, God-timing is perfect timing. I went through a lot of obstacles, you know I had to beat a lot of odds, to get where I’m at to this day. Everything happens for a reason, I always say that in every interview. So how I feel about it is, if I was at a young age, Year 3, and I went to the league. I wasn’t as mature as I am now.”
“And I can also say I never had any major injuries in college,” Jones added. “Only thing I had was like a boxing fracture and a high ankle sprain. Never broke a bone, never had surgery in my life. So, honestly, I have the body of like a 21 or 22-year-old. Then some guys that have a lot of injuries in college and that you know are going to take punishment in the NFL, but I’m healthy as, like a baby horse. I’m healthy as all get out. That really is irrelevant, you know people gonna talk about it. I only can control what I can control, so they can stay tuned on that.”
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky lists Packers WR Sammy Watkins as a veteran cut candidate, pointing out out Green Bay guaranteed him just $350,000.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person mentions Panthers WR Rashard Higgins might have a better chance of making the team now that his former quarterback with the Browns, Baker Mayfield, is in town. He could even win the third receiver job if Terrace Marshall struggles again.
- Person notes things are shaping up for a potential redshirt season for third-round QB Matt Corral, though if the Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs he could see some late-season action.
