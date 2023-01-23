NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Seahawks

Bears

Albert Breer of SI.com made the case for the Bears using the No. 1 overall pick on Georgia DT Jalen Carter.

Breer explains that both Bears GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus have had their hands building defenses around star interior defensive linemen in Chris Jones and DeForset Buckner respectively.

Packers

Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Packers trading QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason is “not an impossibility.”

“I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love, so if they got the right package, I think they could do a deal,” Rapoport said.

Over the weekend, Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay trading Rodgers is a “very real scenario” to watch in the coming months.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports Packers secondary coach Jerry Gray is currently not under contract with the team for next season. While he’s interviewed for other roles, there is still a chance that he could be back in 2023.

Seahawks

Seahawks fifth-round CB Tariq Woolen finished up a spectacular rookie season with a not-so-spectacular performance in the wildcard loss to the 49ers. Having a short memory at cornerback is key, though, and Seattle remains incredibly high on Woolen’s potential going forward.

“He’s just as raw as you can get,” Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “What that means is when he got caught on the deep ball a couple of times in the game last week, there were situations when he has seen the run game and has not seen it properly with the run, pass stuff. That’s just experience and discipline and reps. He’ll see so much more than what he was seeing right now. It’s a freaking blur like it’s a storm blowing at him. We’re trying to sort it all out. It will be much better for him. He can be a complete player. He can do it all.”