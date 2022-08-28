NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Last year, Bears QB Justin Fields had a brutal day in his first career start against the Browns, getting sacked nine times and completing just six passes. This weekend’s final preseason game had far lower stakes but it was a much better day for Fields, as he had more touchdown passes (3) than incompletions (2). He thinks Chicago is building momentum on offense heading into the regular season.
“This week was like a mock game in the regular season week, so we’re coming into the regular season off a good game,” Fields said via Pro Football Talk. “It gives all the guys confidence…
“We’re continually getting better, each and every day. We’re going to get back to work next week and keep building.”
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the absence of OL Elgton Jenkins from practice has “nothing to do with the knee.” (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- Per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell sounded pessimistic about the knee injury suffered by WR Olabisi Johnson: “I have my fingers crossed that it’s going to be some positive news in some capacity because (Johnson has) earned a right in my opinion to be on our football team.”
- O’Connell mentioned it’s “trending” toward second-round G Ed Ingram getting the starting nod over veteran OL Jesse Davis. (Tomasson)
- Asked about it after the Vikings’ third and final preseason game, Davis said: “I just show up and try to do my job and try to be a team player… We’ll see how it shakes out. I don’t know. So we’ll see.” (Tomasson)
