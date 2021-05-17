NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears’ DC Sean Desai says that the team doesn’t need to add any more cornerbacks and is expecting competition between the players already on the roster.

“We’ve got enough depth where we’ll be able to solve that problem,” Desai said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “It’s a good problem to have because when it’s an open competition I think you get the best out of all the players on your roster.”

Packers

In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks seventh-round RB Kylin Hill beats out Tyler Ervin , Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor for the final spot at that position.

beats out , and for the final spot at that position. Schneidman writes that WR Devin Funchess is the big wildcard in the Packers’ receiving corps as he hasn’t played since Week 1 of 2019 but has indicated all offseason he’s looking forward to competing in training camp.

is the big wildcard in the Packers’ receiving corps as he hasn’t played since Week 1 of 2019 but has indicated all offseason he’s looking forward to competing in training camp. Schneidman doesn’t expect former third-round TE Jace Sternberger to beat out former UDFA TE Dominique Dafney since the latter forced Sternberger to the gameday inactive list late last season.

to beat out former UDFA TE since the latter forced Sternberger to the gameday inactive list late last season. At inside linebacker, Schneidman thinks the Packers could sign someone like K.J. Wright or make a trade for Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks to bolster the position with a veteran presence.

Vikings