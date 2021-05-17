NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears’ DC Sean Desai says that the team doesn’t need to add any more cornerbacks and is expecting competition between the players already on the roster.
“We’ve got enough depth where we’ll be able to solve that problem,” Desai said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “It’s a good problem to have because when it’s an open competition I think you get the best out of all the players on your roster.”
Packers
- In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks seventh-round RB Kylin Hill beats out Tyler Ervin, Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor for the final spot at that position.
- Schneidman writes that WR Devin Funchess is the big wildcard in the Packers’ receiving corps as he hasn’t played since Week 1 of 2019 but has indicated all offseason he’s looking forward to competing in training camp.
- Schneidman doesn’t expect former third-round TE Jace Sternberger to beat out former UDFA TE Dominique Dafney since the latter forced Sternberger to the gameday inactive list late last season.
- At inside linebacker, Schneidman thinks the Packers could sign someone like K.J. Wright or make a trade for Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks to bolster the position with a veteran presence.
Vikings
- Darren Wolfson reports the Vikings were interested in DE Ryan Kerrigan before he signed with the Eagles.
- Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer on Kellen Mond studying film from QB Kirk Cousins: “I want him to be himself. We brought him in here as a talented athletic quarterback and just want him to be himself. The things he can learn from Kirk are the way that he handles the games, the way that he goes about his business in the classroom, on the field how to work.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Zimmer offered no updates on CB Jeff Gladney who was recently arrested: “I really don’t. We’re just letting it play out. I really can’t say what I know, so I’ll just leave it at that.” (Chris Tomasson)
- According to Tomasson, CB Amari Henderson had to attend his brother’s funeral so he couldn’t attend rookie mini-camp.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!