NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL.

“You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”

Bears GM Ryan Pace praised new DC Sean Desai’s creativity with their defensive scheme.

“He’s really creative with what we do on defense,” Pace said.

As for Mack showing up on the injury report last year with knee, back, ankle, and shoulder injuries, Bears HC Matt Nagy said their staff will focus on injury prevention for “Khalil specifically,” while also doing a better job of helping him schematically.

“We want to make sure — and [Mack] knows this — that we do everything we can on the prevention side, of the health and their bodies, and Khalil specifically,” Nagy said. “And then making sure we also help him out schematically. He’s going to get double- and triple-[teamed]. How do we help alleviate that with him so that when he does get singled, he can have more chances to win?”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they’ve put a lot on rookie WR Amari Rodgers in training camp and he has “held up well.” (Tom Silverstein)

LaFleur explained that Rodgers' "primary role" is currently in the slot but he's also excited about developing him in "different packages."

LaFleur had high praise of ILB De’Vondre Campbell: “He has been lights out. … You can see the instincts that he has, and he’s very, very fluid.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers’ G Lucas Patrick is excited to compete for the right guard spot: “I love competition. To speak as frankly as I can, I think the NFL is awesome because you have a healthy fear for your job.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers' G Lucas Patrick is excited to compete for the right guard spot: "I love competition. To speak as frankly as I can, I think the NFL is awesome because you have a healthy fear for your job." (Ryan Wood)

Packers' QB Kurt Benkert spoke about the atmosphere in Green Bay: "I haven't even taken a snap here, haven't played in the preseason. I throw some balls into nets and people love it. … I think it's a testament to what Green Bay's all about and what Packers fans are all about." (Matt Schneidman)
The Green Bay Packers brought in former Bears' DE Chuck Harris for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Vikings

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson has a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder that is not considered to be serious and will undergo further testing.

Ian Rapoport later noted that tests on Jefferson came back with good news and that he is now considered day-to-day.

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he’s unsure of when rookie OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) will be “full go” for the regular season after returning to practice this week: “It’s hard to get it done when you’re not out there doing stuff.” (Chris Tomasson)

Zimmer compared Darrisaw's lingering recovery to taking "one step forward, two steps back": "He's one step forward, two steps back. Hard to get it done when you're not out there doing stuff." (Will Ragatz)

Zimmer confirmed that Darrisaw’s groin injury has been “nagging” him this offseason. (Chris Tomasson)

Zimmer said WR Chad Beebe is competing for the third receiver job: “Chad’s done a nice job. He always has. There’s a lot of competition.” (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings' new OL coach Phil Rauscher said he's grateful for his current opportunity in Minnesota: "I've been planning my whole life to be an offensive line coach in the NFL." (Chris Tomasson)

said he’s grateful for his current opportunity in Minnesota: “I’ve been planning my whole life to be an offensive line coach in the NFL.” (Chris Tomasson) Regarding Darrisaw’s return, Rauscher said the rookie is going “everything I ask of him” in practice: “All I know is every day I come to work he’s doing everything I ask of him.” (Chris Tomasson)

Rauscher thinks third-year OL Oli Udoh could do well at the guard position: "Oli (Udoh) has a particular skill set in that he's long and incredibly strong." (Chrios Tomasson)

could do well at the guard position: “Oli (Udoh) has a particular skill set in that he’s long and incredibly strong.” (Chrios Tomasson) Zimmer confirmed that he likes Udoh at guard and they are giving him reps at the position: “I like Udoh at guard. If he’s going to be the guard, we have to keep giving him reps, so he gets comfortable with all things that happen in there.” (Chris Tomasson)