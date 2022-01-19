NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears plan to hold a second interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus next week, which means he is likely a finalist for the job.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will have his interview with the Bears on Saturday,
Packers
- Packers WR Randall Cobb is expected to play this week, per coach Matt LaFleur. This comes seven weeks after surgery to repair a core muscle injury. (Ian Rapoport)
- Packers LT David Bakhtiari practiced Wednesday after taking a load management day Wednesday. (Matt Schneidman)
- The Packers hosted FB Nikola Kalinic for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes the Vikings need to trim $11 million to get under the cap by the start of the league year on March 16. Addressing QB Kirk Cousins‘ $45 million cap hit is obviously one big potential domino, with a trade or extension options to bring it down.
- Graff adds the Vikings could consider cutting or extending DE Danielle Hunter, who is due an $18 million roster bonus and has played just seven games the past two seasons. A restructure is also a possibility. Any of those moves would save $13-$14 million in cap space.
- Other potential cap casualties include LB Eric Kendricks, DT Michael Pierce, WR Adam Thielen and S Harrison Smith.
- Graff expects the Vikings to decline C Garrett Bradbury‘s fifth-year option and there’s a decent chance OL Mason Cole is brought back to compete for a starting job on the interior offensive line.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!