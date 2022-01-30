NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune highlights Vikings QB coach Andrew Janocko as a candidate for the same role with the Bears. He knows new OC Luke Getsy from shared connections at Pitt.
Packers
- Matt Schneidman of The Athletic notes that extending the contract of CB Jaire Alexander would not hinder the team’s ability to extend other players such as G Elgton Jenkins, who has one year left on his rookie deal and no fifth-year option as a second-round pick, or OLB Rashan Gary who has two-years left on his deal including a fifth-year option.
- When it comes to S Darnell Savage, Schneidman isn’t sold on the idea of extending his contract at this point in time.
- If QB Aaron Rodgers is traded in any scenario, Schneidman points out the Packers will free up about $19.8 million. The team will also be responsible for a $46 million cap hit if Rodgers decides to remain in Green Bay. Franchise-tagging WR Davante Adams would cost $20.12 million.
- If Rodgers and Adams both stay the team may have to sacrifice re-signing a defensive player such as LB De’Vondre Campbell or CB Rasul Douglas, according to Schneidman.
- The Packers plan to promote assistant OL coach Luke Butkus to full-time OL coach after Adam Stenavich‘s promotion to offensive coordinator. (Schneidman)
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Arif Hasan says he’s hearing Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh would try and land former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator if hired by the Vikings. The two were partnered when Harbaugh was the head coach in San Francisco.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson writes the interest between Harbaugh and the Vikings is mutual. A source explained Harbaugh’s NFL interest to Wilson: “The best players play in the NFL, and the best coaches coach in the NFL. Jim loves college football, but he feels like he has unfinished business in the NFL, so he’s exploring this opportunity. Jim has always had interest in coaching in the NFL again.”
- Wilson notes Harbaugh has a standing contract extension offer from Michigan. His current deal includes a buyout that would have been $2 million in 2021, $1.5 million in 2022. $1 million in 2023 and $500,000 in 2024. Harbaugh doesn’t have any buyout if he leaves in 2025.
