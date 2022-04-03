NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is still concerned about the team adding wide receivers but says he won’t force a pick on one during the NFL draft.

“It’s funny, because there’s a lot of panic, like, ‘You need receivers,’” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I think Davante [Adams] was taken in the second, right? So there’s talent there. It’s not always going to be like that, I get it. And we’re going to be patient. If it’s not there, we’re not going to do it and force it, either.”

Poles remains intrigued by what the team can add during the draft with three draft choices coming in the top 71 picks.

“I’m excited about it,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “It puts us in range of really good players. And at the same time, that also allows us to maneuver a little bit. We don’t have a ton of picks, so if there is a way to create more, we’ll be open to that.”

Packers

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wonders what the Packers have planned at wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs.

Vikings

Vikings CB Nate Hairston‘s one-year, $1.035 million deal is worth the veteran salary benefit and includes a $25,000 workout bonus and $100,000 in playing-time incentives. (Chris Tomasson)