NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain noted the Beats lined up Teven Jenkins at right tackle and Larry Borom at left tackle in Tuesday’s minicamp.
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the Bears plan on using “a lot of different combinations” on the offensive line this offseason: “We’re just trying to figure out what guys do and what they do best. So you could see those guys flip during OTAs. They could flip sides. So we’re just looking to see what guys do best.” (Courtney Cronin)
- As for Bears S Eddie Jackson missing voluntary workouts, Eberflus has “no concern” over Jackson missing this portion of minicamp: “That’s part of this time of the year…guys have things that go on personally … Everybody’s got their own story and that’s not a big issue.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Bears RB David Montgomery, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, said he’s not focused on entering the final year of his deal. “I’ve still gotta play football and I’ve still gotta perform.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Bears LB Roquan Smith is also entering a contract year. He plans on being with Chicago on a long-term basis: “Absolutely. That’s my plan.” (Fishbain)
- Iowa State LB Jake Hummel had a pre-draft visit with the Bears. (Ian Rapoport)
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks there’s a very real scenario where the Packers don’t pick a wide receiver in the first round. However, they have four picks in the top 60 and he thinks one, maybe two, will be a receiver.
- Packers WR Randall Cobb said he contemplated whether to accept a pay cut this offseason but ultimately wanted to stay in Green Bay: “Was definitely a decision that I thought about. Yes, I probably could have decided I’m not taking the pay cut and go somewhere else, but I’ve moved 5 times in the past 4 years.” (Ryan Wood)
- Cobb had high praise of second-year WR Amari Rodgers and thinks he is still developing as a player. (Tom Silverstein)
- Packers OLB Preston Smith, who signed a four-year extension this offseason, said he hopes to finish his career in Green Bay: “I love this organization, and the love has been reciprocated that I’m going to be here for another four or five more years.” (Wood)
- Packers ILB De’Vondre Campbell said he made it clear to the organization that he is a “Mike” linebacker and he didn’t want to be used in multiple positions like with the Cardinals and Falcons. (Silverstein)
- Packers WR Sammy Watkins‘ one-year deal has a base value of $1.85 million, including a $1.12 million base salary, $350,000 signing bonus, $50,000 workout bonus and up to $330,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Green Bay Packers have hired John Donovan as a senior analyst. (Matt Schneidman)
- The Packers hosted Utah OT Bam Olaseni for a pre-draft visit. (Tom Pelissero)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)
Vikings
- Iowa State LB Jake Hummel had a pre-draft visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)
- Texas Tech C Dawson Deaton had a top 30 visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
