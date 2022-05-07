NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles says that the team is all-in on QB Justin Fields, despite selecting two defensive players with their first two picks in the draft.

“We’re all in on Justin. I believe in Justin. Our coaches believe in Justin. Like I said from the beginning, we’re going to set him up to succeed,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Bears DC Alan Williams said rookie CB Kyler Gordon will begin his career on the outside: “To have him go outside and inside, it’s tough on a rookie. To be able to stick him in one place and let him go and develop and learn and feel comfortable, right now that’s the plan.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Vikings

The Vikings drafted CB Akayleb Evans in the fourth round, who says he brings skills to the team that can’t be taught.

“I’m physical, I always give effort every play,” Evans said, via Vikings.com’s Tatum Everett. “I always finish to the ground. I have certain things you can’t teach—length, speed for my length, and the ability to move at my size. So those are all of the things that they like about me.”