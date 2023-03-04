NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Dalvin Cook

Bears

When asked if he’d like to be drafted by the Bears at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud responded he’d rather play elsewhere than Chicago because of Justin Fields, who is his former college teammate.

“I mean, nah, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. He texted me yesterday morning. Me and him are brothers for life.”

Stroud is proud of Fields for persevering through last season to accomplish 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

“I was proud of him,” Stroud said. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get up. And he’s got up every time, and he’s stepped up to the plate, and he hasn’t blamed anybody; he hasn’t pointed no fingers; and he hasn’t done anything. As a human, that just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from. It’s hard, man. You get hit so many times hard in the face. You have to make plays using your feet, and he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. I’m going to stand up for my brother every time, and he’s going to do great things in his career, and I’m excited to play with him [in the NFL].”

Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett has met with multiple teams at the combine including the Bears, Cowboys, Giants, and Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained the injury K Mason Crosby worked his way back from last year likely impacted his overall performance and the thinks the veteran kicker could return to form this season.

“He went through a pretty significant little injury right before the season started,” Gutekunst said, via Packers.com. “I don’t know if he was ever really able to completely catch up because of what we were asking him to do. He had to go out there and kick for us right away. So, I think it’s a credit to him.

“To be able to kick in Lambeau Field in clutch situations, I mean any new kicker, that’s gonna be tough for those guys. That takes time and Mason has that. He has that experience. I think you’ll see a stronger leg and a different power in his leg on kickoffs this coming year just because he won’t be coming off that surgery.” Ian Rapoport reports that Packers Randall Cobb recently underwent surgery to clean out the back of his ankle, which was a nagging issue causing him pain. He is still weighing his options about returning for the 2023 season. veteran WRrecently underwent surgery to clean out the back of his ankle, which was a nagging issue causing him pain. He is still weighing his options about returning for the 2023 season.

Matt Schneidman would be surprised if Packers TE Robert Tonyan is back in Green Bay for the 2023 season. Schneidman notes that the draft is loaded at tight end and the Packers could find a cheaper, more dynamic player this year.

is back in Green Bay for the 2023 season. Schneidman notes that the draft is loaded at tight end and the Packers could find a cheaper, more dynamic player this year. As for the offensive line, Schneidman wouldn’t rule out the Packers drafting a potential successor to David Bakhtiari, who could be in the final year with the team.

who could be in the final year with the team. If the Packers end up moving on from Rodgers, Schneidman could see Green Bay choosing a backup quarterback from a group that consists of Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, Drew Lock, and Cooper Rush.

Vikings

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that he anticipates Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to remain on the team’s roster next year.

“He’s got two million that becomes fully guaranteed next week, Pelissero said, via Vikings Wire. “He’s coming off shoulder surgery. So that money is locked in already. I would anticipate he’s absolutely on the team.”

Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim said he met with the Vikings at the combine. (Andrew Krammer)