NFC Notes: Bears, Teven Jenkins, Eagles, Packers

Bears

It’s been a crazy summer for Bears second-year OL Teven Jenkins, who now appears to be in position to start at right guard after he was made available for trade not long ago.

“It’s been like a rollercoaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said, via BearsWire.com. “Going from right tackle 3 to go to second right guard and I’m starting now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”

Jenkins also explained making the transition from tackle to guard and how it’s gone for him.

“It’s like you have a dude right there, right now instead of all this space,” Jenkins said. “At tackle, you have a lot of time to think about what’s going to happen and a lot of space to do whatever technique you’re thinking about, and at guard it’s happening a lot quicker, like really fast.”

“A lot more comfortable than when I started because I actually had more reps under my belt and I’m starting to learn all the tendencies, all the consistency I need to have to be a guard instead of a tackle,” Jenkins added.

Eagles

Eliot Shorr-Parks notes that he will be closely watching the following roster bubble players in the Eagles’ final preseason game: CB Tay Gowan, LB Kyron Johnson, S K’von Wallace, and CB Andre Chachere.

Packers

Packers K Mason Crosby (knee) said he is progressing through his injury and beginning to kick more often now six weeks after undergoing surgery.

“I’m hitting all the marks,” Crosby said, via Bill Huber of FanNation. “As of right now, this is six weeks out [from surgery] so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point. I hit a set inside today and felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off of that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Crosby mentioned that he’s kept close contact with new ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

“It’s always good to have a shift in mind-set,” Crosby said. “You do something long enough, I think he’s done a good job of continuing to have conversations about what we’re trying to accomplish this year and expectations. I’m very appreciative of that open and honest communication. We’re trying to build something really special on the we-fense side of the ball. I want to be a big part of that, so that communication has been really solid. He’s just a super-confident human being that knows exactly what he wants. I definitely like that. There’s just no guessing where you stand with Rich. That’s been real positive.”