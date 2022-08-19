NFC Notes: Bears, Teven Jenkins, Packers, Jordan Love

Bears

Bears OL Teven Jenkins feels like he played well lining up at right guard in Thursday’s preseason game after converting from tackle this offseason.

“I felt like I did good,” Jenkins said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s just, overall, I have some good things, bad things to clean up, and that might be because of my adjustment period going to guard. The NFL is about production now. They don’t care how long it takes, it needs to happen now. I need ramp up my process to go from tackle to guard.”

Jenkins said that communication with the team was “positive” when they asked him to move to guard and thinks it’ll be good for his career.

“It was all positive because I was happy about it because I know this is going to give me a chance to get on the field,” Jenkins said. “And it’s probably good for my career as well to show my versatility.”

As for his next steps, Jenkins said that he’s still learning all of his responsibilities at the position.

“Still getting the playbook and learn all the guard’s responsibilities, steps, and all my responsibilities because, at a certain point, I was still a little hazy at certain things,” Jenkins said. “But I know that I trust Sam Mustipher, I trust Larry Borom to always put me in a good spot. Having trust in those guys and them having trust in me is just assuring myself that I can be able to do it.”

Packers

With the release of OLB Randy Ramsey and a one-sack outing in his first preseason game, fifth-round OLB Kinglsey Enagbare seems to be earning his spot on Green Bay’s roster and has drawn praise from HC Matt LaFleur.

“The last couple practices, I feel like I’ve been coming along and I’ve been able to stack a couple of good days,” Enagbare said, via SI.com. “It’s trying to stack each day and having a focus each day, whether it’s my hands, my get-off, things like that. Just have a focus each day and try to attack that so, slowly but surely, getting better each day. We all know the competition in the room, where everyone stands, and where we’re trying to get. But it’s a friendly competition. We’re all trying to push each other to be each other’s best man each day and try to bring the best out of each other.”

“I think he’s giving great effort,” LaFleur said. “I think the big thing for him is going to be his ability to help us on special teams, as well. In that role, we need our backups in that position to contribute in that area. There’s still a lot of growth not only on the defensive side but with (special) teams, in particular. Hopefully, he continues to get better in that area, as well as more developed as a defensive player, and a pass rusher. I think for a lot of guys in that position, in particular, there is a learning curve. It seems like an outside backer, D-line, it takes that position a little bit longer to learn how to set people up, especially when you’re talking about pass rush and getting more moves in their bag.”

Jordan Love

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is encouraged by QB Jordan Love‘s development entering his third season and is trending in the right direction.

“The steps are trending in the right direction, which is a nice thing to see,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire.

Gutekunst believes that the game is starting to slow down for Love which is allowing him to play his game more without thinking.

“I think he’s progressing nicely, I think he’s taken some really significant steps, not only in the offense but his confidence in it,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s gotta continue to do that…he’s really doing some nice things, and I like the way he’s working.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich wants to see love start faster against the Saints.

“At the beginning of the game last week, he missed some easy throws. I’d like to see him, right from the start, come out hot, and make the simple throws, and then we’ll move from there.”