NFC Notes: Bears, Tracy Walker, Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Lions

Lions DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant was impressed by the strong rebound S Tracy Walker had during the 2021 season.

“Both him and I believe, for as good as his year was, there is vast room for improvement,” Pleasant said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And I think collectively, if we get a chance to maybe work together again in the future, maybe you guys can see the same progression that maybe you’ve seen over the past year.”

Birkett reports Walker is unlikely to get the franchise tag from Detroit this offseason, meaning the two sides will need to come together to avoid Walker finding a new team next season.

Packers

Regarding Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ Instagram post on Monday, the veteran quarterback said there was nothing cryptic in his message and that it was a part of a 12-day cleanse. In the end, he’s still undecided on whether to play in 2022.

“You’ve got to kind of turn everything else off, so you’re not working out, you’re not straining or anything. It’s kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers mentioned that the Packers could use the franchise tag on WR Davante Adams, but is confident that Adams would rather receive a long-term deal.

“There’s obviously the opportunity to tag him at some point, which I don’t think both parties probably want that done,” Rodgers said. “They’d rather get a long-term extension done, but I understand that’s a part of the decision and I talked about not wanting to drag this thing out.”

Rodgers feels that he is on better terms with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst compared to this time last year and has had “honest conversations” with him.

“I would say the meetings were much different than they’d been in the past — in a positive way,” Rodgers said. “And that there were some real honest conversations that I appreciated.”

Rodgers said he is happy to see the organization bring back veteran QB coach Tom Clements: “Tom and I go way back. I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development, so I’m happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching, because he’s one of those special coaches.” (Ryan Wood)