NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Through the first practices together at OTAs, Bears HC Ben Johnson has been impressed with QB Caleb Williams‘ attention to detail through the off-field preparation and mental part of the game.

“It’s been consistent throughout. He’s been very attentive. He’s been very detailed in terms of the meetings. He’s taking great notes, he’s asking excellent questions,” Johnson said, via Mike Pendleton of the Bears Wire. “The more we’re out on the grass together, we’re figuring out what we can put in the morning and what we can execute later on in the afternoon. That’s been the fun part of it so far. For everybody, there’s a saturation level that we’ve got to find what that point is, so that as coaches we don’t ask too much out of any player over the course of the season.”

Lions

The Lions lost Ben Johnson as their offensive coordinator after he signed to become the Chicago Bears’ head coach and stay within the NFC North. Detroit GM Brad Holmes said he didn’t have any conversation with Johnson about going to a division rival and was hoping Chicago would be the “last destination” he would go.

“Obviously, there were multiple jobs open that cycle, and so I didn’t really know that. Like, I knew that he interviewed with Chicago, but he interviewed for a lot of the other positions, too. So I really didn’t know, really, which way it would go. I was thinking Chicago would have been the last destination, or I was probably hoping that probably. But, no, I really didn’t think that was happening until he actually accepted the job. And we had a little talk before he left. I was happy for him. I mean he’s a hell of a coach, man. And they have a really good one up there,” Holmes said, via Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s just a little like, ‘Why Chicago?'”

Vikings

Fresh off a 14-3 season, the Vikings are moving to QB J.J. McCarthy as the starter after QB Sam Darnold left for Seattle in free agency. Minnesota WR Jordan Addison has the utmost faith in McCarthy and thinks the transition will be simple.

“It’s going amazing,” Addison said, via Darren Wolfson of KSTP. “He’s a great player and even a better person, so I feel like it’s going to be easy. Come Sunday (during the season), it’s going to be easy.”