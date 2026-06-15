NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams explained what he hopes to accomplish to take the next steps in his career, including increasing his completion percentage and guiding the Bears to become one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses.

“It’s just get the completion percentage up, keep the offense on the field more, score as many points as possible, be the highest-scoring offense, because that’s my part in the team, going out there and orchestrating it and being able to go out there and score whether it’s handoffs or passes, whatever, that doesn’t matter,” Williams said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s just being able to put up as many points as possible to help our team win as many games as possible and then keeping the turnovers very low.”

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson is determined to put his team in better situations this season and believes that he is a better playcaller who can maximize the team’s weapons in his second season in control.

“We have different guys this year than we had last year and certainly anywhere else I’ve been,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “The challenge is making sure that we’re all coordinated and on the same page and putting them all in a spot to succeed. But I love the challenge of looking at Luther Burden and how we get him the ball and maximize what he does best, along with Rome [Odunze] and Colston [Loveland] and Cole [Kmet]. We have this whole slew of weapons we’re looking to maximize. I think that’s the fun part. The plays don’t matter so much to me; it’s moreso, how do we get these guys the ball in space to do what they do so well?’”

Vikings

The Vikings go into their offseason program with competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said his impression from attending Minnesota’s minicamp was that the two are splitting first-team reps 50/50.

“Just based on that one day, it dovetails with what I’ve been told the entire spring, which is they are splitting this 50/50,” Pelissero said. “Every time I looked up, one of them would be with the ones, and the other would be with the twos. That has been deliberate by Kevin O’Connell, because he wants this to be fair all the way through the entire process.”

Pelissero added that, at some point, Minnesota’s preference is to transition to giving one quarterback the bulk of the reps, and it likely won’t take the whole camp or preseason. The Vikings staff has been very careful not to let anything slip about which player is ahead, but Murray seems to have a clear lead in the competition.

Interestingly, Pelissero said he expects both quarterbacks to start games this year.

“I know that the broad feeling going through this process has been [that Murray will start], but Kevin O’Connell and that coaching staff wanted to go in with an open mind, because this is not just about 2026,” he said. “Yes, they have high standards, high expectations for 2026, but it’s also about trying to put together the puzzle pieces on something the Vikings haven’t solved probably since Daunte Culpepper — which is who can actually be the long-term solution at the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy’s entering Year 3, Kyler Murray is on a one-year contract with a no-tag clause, so he controls his own future in 2027. They’re trying to figure this out. And odds are, frankly, unless they’re lighting it up and running the table during the season, there’s a decent chance we’ll see both these guys play at some point.”