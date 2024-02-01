NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Wink Martindale, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports the Bears have hired Chad Morton as their RB coach.

as their RB coach. Chicago is also hiring former Titans OL coach Jason Houghtaling as an assistant OL coach. (Tom Pelissero)

as an assistant OL coach. (Tom Pelissero) North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard, who participated in the Hula Bowl and HBCU Bowl, has met with the Bears among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he spoke with OC Ben Johnson shortly before he took himself out of contention for the Commanders and Seahawks’ head coaching jobs. Johnson told the receiver he felt like they had “unfinished business” in Detroit.

“I’m like, ‘So what’s up with you, you did an interview, like, are you leaving?’” St. Brown said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s like, ‘You know what, I’m on my way to the facility right now.’ He said he couldn’t sleep last night. He was thinking about it and he said ‘There’s unfinished business.’ He wants to stay. . . . He said his heart is in Detroit, he wants to stay. So he told me that while he was on his way to the facility.”

The Lions will hire Titans DL coach Terrell Williams to the same position on their staff and add run game coordinator to his title. He’s currently coaching in the Senior Bowl. (Dianna Russini)

Packers

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers interviewed former Giants DC Wink Martindale about their vacancy. Green Bay ultimately hired Boston College HC Jeff Hafley for the role.