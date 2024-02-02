NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

Nicki Jhabvala names 49ers passing-game coordinator Klint Kubiak as a candidate to keep an eye on for the Comannders’ offensive coordinator job given he has ties to new GM Adam Peters.

Cowboys

When asked about the possibility of the Cowboys bringing in Bill Belichick, owner Jerry Jones responded he hasn’t spoken to any head coaching candidates this offseason other than HC Mike McCarthy.

“I don’t want to get into, for reasons of talking about anybody that I may have talked to that’s been bantered around about coaching,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “But I didn’t talk to anybody. I haven’t talked to anybody that is a head-coaching candidate other than my own.”

When asked what he respects about Belichick, Jones said he gets along well with the former Patriots coach and has “no doubt” that they’d work well together.

“I know him personally and I like him,” Jones said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

As for the Cowboys’ front office controlling personnel decisions, Jones said they have “coordinated activity” on roster moves.

“I think it’s an individual situation,” Jones said. “I don’t view it through the eyes of personnel power. I view it through the eyes of coordinated activity, year-round activity, using all assets that are available to use. I’ve never had to deal with [negotiating] personnel power. … At the end of the day, who writes the check on all this is how it works.”

Eagles

Eagles veteran C Jason Kelce stood behind HC Nick Sirianni and feels the coach did better at keeping players accountable than anyone he’s been around.

“(Sirianni) coach things up in team meetings and hold people accountable better than pretty much any coach I’ve been around…Nick has a lot to bring of value as head coach and the organizational leadership he provides for the team,” Kelce said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks.

When appearing on Fanduel TV’s Up & Adams, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith said his advice to new OC Kellen Moore is to just let their receivers perform how they are capable of: “Just let us do what we do,” via ProFootballTalk.