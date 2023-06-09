NFC Notes: Bobby Wagner, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch says the team is encouraged by seeing QB Brock Purdy throwing this offseason, which brings excitement to the quarterback competition that will take place in San Francisco this offseason.

“He’s had one [throwing] session thus far and we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “He’s hitting all his marks and that doesn’t surprise us, because he’s putting in all the work. As for the best-case scenario, we’ll take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season. We feel good about that position holistically. We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get in reps under your belt.”

Rams

The Rams announced there will be six new coaches joining the staff this spring as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. It will run for a little over two weeks.

The fellowship is a continuation of the team’s efforts to strengthen the NFL’s diverse talent and provides experience to outstanding coaches from different backgrounds.

The list and the area they’ll be working with includes:

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is back with the team he won a Super Bowl with and will wear the green dot once more. Wagner has fielded all kinds of questions from reporters including if he thinks about being the last player left from their Super Bowl days and being the defensive play caller again.

“That definitely crosses your mind,” Wagner said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But it’s an evolution. I always felt like I was going to be one of the ones, God willing, who got to be around for a long time. And so here we are. Feels good to be back. Nice to be back in 54. Nice to be back in some beautiful weather. It’s cool.”

Wagner didn’t make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2013 but is still feeling great and has added basketball and yoga to his offseason workouts.

“Did some different things to get in better shape and just trying to continue to play at a high level and try to perform and show people that it can be done,” Wagner said. “A lot of people can have the green dot, but I will be the guy for sure.”