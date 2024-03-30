NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s future has been a huge point of emphasis this offseason as he looks to get the extension he desires. Like most guys in the league, Aiyuk wants to get an offer that he feels reflects his true value in the league.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said, via Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player — what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. The value I hold when I walk in that building. People gonna follow me because I’ve done it the right way since I’ve been in that building.”

“From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that. I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully we can come to a professional agreement to continue playing professional football.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is glad to have Kyler Murray a part of their spring program after he missed last season as he recovered from a torn ACL.

“Being in the spring and going through spring, it’s really going to help his development within our system,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I mean, we changed his stance (to take a snap) and he took to it. He understands the why behind it, and he likes it now. He’s going to bank all those reps in the spring. That’s why I say his best football is ahead of them, which is, is interesting to say, because he’s playing at such a high level. But I really think that he’s going to keep doing that.”

Gannon believes having LB Kyzir White back on the field will be a big help to their defense after losing him last season due to a torn bicep.

“The versatility that he brings, you know, obviously the motor and the violence, the coverage ability to run, obviously a complete player, super smart,” Gannon said. “I’m not gonna lie, that hurt us. As a starter that was playing real well, that was done for the year, but other guys stepped in and maximize their opportunities. I really like what some other guys did in there, and we’ll have more competition in that room this year. Kyzir is looking forward to going through spring. I know that.”

As for OLB Zaven Collins, Gannon wants more consistency from the linebacker and to avoid overthinking certain situations.

“He’s got all the tools he’s shown on tape, he can do everything that we need to do to be a premium player for us,” Gannon said. “(He needs) the consistency of doing that every single day. He’s so bright and so smart. But at that position, there’s times where we talk to him about ‘Hey, man, like, you just gotta cut it loose. You can’t overthink this.'”

Rams

Former Rams DL Aaron Donald pointed out members of the team’s young core and told them to continue building and leave the organization in good hands just as he did.

“I talk to them a million times and tell them, ‘it’s y’all time now,‘” Donald said, via Rams Wire. “It’s time for you guys like Kobie to be the leader now, to Puka, to continue to build on what you did. Ernest, it’s your defense now. I told him that. To leave the team how I’m leaving the team, in good hands with great young guys that’s going to do some great things for the organization, make it even that much better for me to know I ain’t leaving it in a bad condition, it’s in good terms and they have a good team, and I feel like they’re going to have a lot of success.”