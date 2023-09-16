NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said the downfield blocks by WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud to spring Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown in Week 1 hyped up the rest of their team when watching the film.

“It was awesome,” Purdy said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, the first time we watched it just everybody’s, you know the sounds that they make, like B.A.’s block first everyone going crazy about that. And then Ray-Ray coming, running around the corner, you could see Ray-Ray starting to run and then everyone’s like hyping him up and when he made his block, everyone was going crazy.”

Purdy thinks the selflessness shown by their players is a rare quality and feels everyone is focused on winning.

“I think you have all this, stardom on a team and what not, and for everyone to just put the ego aside and be like, ‘Hey, we want to win. We want to win a Super Bowl and we’re going to do what it takes,’” Purdy said. “And I think what we all know is what it takes is to put the ego aside. If I don’t get all these yards and catches and touchdowns for one game, but our other guy does, like, ‘Hey, I did my part to help win.’ And that’s what we all care about here. And really the leaders, the guys that have been here for a while have set that standard. It’s not like just [a] certain guy, like we’ve all learned from the older guys that have come before us. So the culture, the organization here, that’s the standard.”

