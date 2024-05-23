NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy fretted about the possibility of the organization trading away Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel while watching the 2024 NFL Draft: “The draft is going on and stuff and obviously you’re excited to get guys that you’re drafting, but at the same time it’s like, dang dude, we could have some kind of trade stuff happen…I do love my boys and I obviously hope that we can all continue to play together.” (Nick Wagoner)

on Purdy: “I don’t think he’s ever going to change, even when he gets paid next year. He’s a man of faith. He kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler, except he didn’t get arrested. He’s just super humble and a really good kid. Yeah, he’s definitely famous” (Cam Inman) Bosa on his participation in OTAs when he usually prefers to work out on his own: “I think it’s just good to get around the new guys. We have a lot of new faces this year, so just kind of helping the new guys out and I don’t think there’s really been much of a normal offseason for me in terms of just, well, we had COVID, my injury and the contract situation, so it’s kind of a new year. I want to be around. It’s good to be around. So I’m here.” (Wagoner)

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed WR Zay Jones in free agency after Jones fell out of the plans in Jacksonville. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon described where Jones fits into the team alongside playmakers like first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Come compete for all the spots,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of AZ Central. “That’s kind of all our guys right now. But he’s really a three-position guy. He can play it all and he’s smart enough to play all of it. The entire team knows right now it’s kind of a competing phase for their role. Those roles will be defined at the 53 (final cutdown) and when we put together the practice squad, so everyone’s kind of in the same boat.”

“But he’s played multiple positions throughout his career, had production at all of them and like I said, he’s extremely smart and wants to help us win.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott discussed the progress QB Trey Lance has made during his time in Dallas, saying that Lance has improved enough to where Prescott feels like he has to stay on top of his game.

“I’m excited for where he is now. … He works his ass off. He’s pushing me. I’m somebody that I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me, and Trey is the person I need to watch, because he’s trying to get up there on the rep count,” he said via Jon Machota. “That’s a testament to him and how much he’s putting into this. I’ve seen it. He’s gotten better. He can play.”