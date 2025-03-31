NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Cooper Kupp, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers GM John Lynch says he expects WR Brandon Aiyuk to be a part of the team this year and doesn’t regret signing him to an extension: “We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player. We did when we drafted him, and we’re excited to move forward with him.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Lynch was asked whether it was realistic to expect QB Brock Purdy to play for $5 million this season if a deal does not get done: “I think we’re going to get the deal done, that’s what I believe.” (Wagoner)
49ers
Matt Barrows of The Athletic names seven players who could have bigger-than-expected roles for the 49ers in 2025.
- Barrows starts with DT Evan Anderson due to the release of DTs Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. He thinks “at minimum,” Anderson will be in the rotation depending on what they do in the draft.
- At left guard, Barrows brings up guards Ben Bartch and Nick Zakelj as the two guys who will compete to replace the departed Aaron Banks.
- Barrows also talks about LB Tatum Bethune stepping into a bigger role with LBs Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles gone. He believes Bethune will get a chance to compete for a significant role even if they add another linebacker at some point.
- Finally, Barrows names CB Tre Brown, C Matt Hennessy, and WR Terique Owens as players who could challenge for starting spots or bigger roles.
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider said it’ll be difficult to find a center because it’s not a strong class at that position. (Brady Henderson)
- Schneider on WR Cooper Kupp: “He is a huge get for us, we felt like we really knew the person, knew what we were getting into. He had like three, four teams he was talking to, and he wanted to come home.” (Henderson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!