NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Cooper Kupp, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers John Lynch says he expects WR Brandon Aiyuk to be a part of the team this year and doesn’t regret signing him to an extension: “We love GMsays he expects WRto be a part of the team this year and doesn’t regret signing him to an extension: “We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player. We did when we drafted him, and we’re excited to move forward with him.” ( Nick Wagoner

Lynch was asked whether it was realistic to expect QB Brock Purdy to play for $5 million this season if a deal does not get done: “I think we’re going to get the deal done, that’s what I believe.” (Wagoner)

Matt Barrows of The Athletic names seven players who could have bigger-than-expected roles for the 49ers in 2025.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said it’ll be difficult to find a center because it’s not a strong class at that position. (Brady Henderson)

said it’ll be difficult to find a center because it’s not a strong class at that position. (Brady Henderson) Schneider on WR Cooper Kupp: “He is a huge get for us, we felt like we really knew the person, knew what we were getting into. He had like three, four teams he was talking to, and he wanted to come home.” (Henderson)