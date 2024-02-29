NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Geno Smith, Jamal Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
49ers GM John Lynch says the team is hoping to keep WR Brandon Aiyuk for a long time.
“We have some challenges,” Lynch said, via Pro Football Talk. “We have a lot of good players, a lot of good players who we’ve rewarded. Brandon’s one that we think incredibly highly of, one of my favorite guys around our building, the way he approaches the game. He’s a competitor. He’s a warrior. He plays with such physicality, also with grace, in the way some of the positions his body can get into. And then he’s got a flair for making plays when [they] matter most, and he’s served us very well as a franchise. And I think we’ve got a nice track record of extending the players that are important to us, and Brandon’s the guy we want to keep around for a long time.”
Rams
- Rams GM Les Snead said they’ve had discussions with free agent C Coleman Shelton and G Kevin Dotson‘s representation, but expect both to reach the open market, via Adam Gosbard.
- Snead indicated they want to sign a primary backup quarterback in case Matthew Stafford misses time with an injury, per Andrew Siciliano.
- Rams OL Joe Noteboom is set to carry a $20 million cap hit in 224. Snead is hoping they can find a “win-win” agreement with Noteboom to keep him on the roster. (Siciliano)
- Snead said TE Tyler Higbee underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL and his timeline to return is “still unclear,” via Sarah Barshop.
- Zack Rosenblatt writes he would be shocked to see the Rams trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson and thinks OC Mike LaFleur being in Los Angeles is a reason why they’d avoid acquiring him.
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider confirmed OL Abraham Lucas had knee surgery and was asked if it will fix everything: “Hopefully, yes.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- Schneider added there was never a doubt that QB Geno Smith would be with the team in 2024: “Other people made a bigger deal out of that than we did in the building.” (Bob Condotta)
- On Smith, Schneider continued: “He was going to be here. It was a matter of like when are we going to tell him we are doing this with his roster bonus.” (Condotta)
- When talking about backup QB Drew Lock, Schneider noted they consider him a part of their plans going forward: “We’ve got a cool group of guys that we want to get all of them back.” (Condotta)
- Schneider answered a question on S Jamal Adams and whether or not he’s in the plans for new HC Mike Macdonald’s defense in 2024: “Is he in his plans? Yeah, I mean, we’ll find out. We’ll keep working through things…We’re still trying to figure all that out.” (Gregg Bell)
- Seahawks GM John Schneider said he views Geno Smith as the team’s starting quarterback: “[He’s] the starter until he’s not.” (Michael-Shawn Duger)
