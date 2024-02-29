NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Geno Smith, Jamal Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch says the team is hoping to keep WR Brandon Aiyuk for a long time.

“We have some challenges,” Lynch said, via Pro Football Talk. “We have a lot of good players, a lot of good players who we’ve rewarded. Brandon’s one that we think incredibly highly of, one of my favorite guys around our building, the way he approaches the game. He’s a competitor. He’s a warrior. He plays with such physicality, also with grace, in the way some of the positions his body can get into. And then he’s got a flair for making plays when [they] matter most, and he’s served us very well as a franchise. And I think we’ve got a nice track record of extending the players that are important to us, and Brandon’s the guy we want to keep around for a long time.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said they’ve had discussions with free agent C Coleman Shelton and G Kevin Dotson ‘s representation, but expect both to reach the open market, via Adam Gosbard.

Snead indicated they want to sign a primary backup quarterback in case Matthew Stafford misses time with an injury, per Andrew Siciliano.

Rams OL Joe Noteboom is set to carry a $20 million cap hit in 224. Snead is hoping they can find a "win-win" agreement with Noteboom to keep him on the roster. (Siciliano)

is set to carry a $20 million cap hit in 224. Snead is hoping they can find a “win-win” agreement with Noteboom to keep him on the roster. (Siciliano) Snead said TE Tyler Higbee underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL and his timeline to return is “still unclear,” via Sarah Barshop.

underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL and his timeline to return is “still unclear,” via Sarah Barshop. Zack Rosenblatt writes he would be shocked to see the Rams trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson and thinks OC Mike LaFleur being in Los Angeles is a reason why they’d avoid acquiring him.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider confirmed OL Abraham Lucas had knee surgery and was asked if it will fix everything: “Hopefully, yes.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

confirmed OL had knee surgery and was asked if it will fix everything: “Hopefully, yes.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Schneider added there was never a doubt that QB Geno Smith would be with the team in 2024: “Other people made a bigger deal out of that than we did in the building.” (Bob Condotta)

would be with the team in 2024: “Other people made a bigger deal out of that than we did in the building.” (Bob Condotta) On Smith, Schneider continued: “He was going to be here. It was a matter of like when are we going to tell him we are doing this with his roster bonus.” (Condotta)

When talking about backup QB Drew Lock , Schneider noted they consider him a part of their plans going forward: “We’ve got a cool group of guys that we want to get all of them back.” (Condotta)

, Schneider noted they consider him a part of their plans going forward: “We’ve got a cool group of guys that we want to get all of them back.” (Condotta) Schneider answered a question on S Jamal Adams and whether or not he’s in the plans for new HC Mike Macdonald’s defense in 2024: “Is he in his plans? Yeah, I mean, we’ll find out. We’ll keep working through things…We’re still trying to figure all that out.” (Gregg Bell)

and whether or not he’s in the plans for new HC defense in 2024: “Is he in his plans? Yeah, I mean, we’ll find out. We’ll keep working through things…We’re still trying to figure all that out.” (Gregg Bell) Seahawks GM John Schneider said he views Geno Smith as the team’s starting quarterback: “[He’s] the starter until he’s not.” (Michael-Shawn Duger)