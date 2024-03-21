NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows thinks the 49ers will listen to offers for WR Brandon Aiyuk through the first round of the draft but it will take something monumental for them to agree to a trade.

through the first round of the draft but it will take something monumental for them to agree to a trade. Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the 49ers. (David Edwards)

Cardinals

When asked who will start at left tackle between Paris Johnson or Jonah Williams , Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon refused to give any clues on the position battle: “I know you guys are going to ask who is playing where. We’ll know the Friday before the opener.” (Darren Urban)

or , Cardinals HC refused to give any clues on the position battle: “I know you guys are going to ask who is playing where. We’ll know the Friday before the opener.” (Darren Urban) Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said it was “brutal” to release OT D.J. Humphries and left the door open to possibly re-sign him at some point. “I can’t say enough about D.J. as a player and as a person.” (Urban)

Rams

Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo said he decided on Los Angeles for a multitude of reasons.

“It was a combination,” Garoppolo said, via Rams Wire. “Obviously good players all around, that’s a big part of it. Talking to Sean on the phone, him just running me through offense and things that he had in mind. It really became appetizing and I know a lot of the coaches here so a lot of familiarity in that aspect. Then having played against the Rams a lot in my career, I’ve seen a lot of good things from L.A.”

Garoppolo is excited to learn from HC Sean McVay and believes he will be a great fit in his system.

“Real excited, real excited,” he said. “We’ve talked a bunch after games. Last year when I was with the Raiders, got to practice here against the Rams. We talked after a couple of those practices. He’s always just been a very perceptive guy. He sees a lot of things, sees it very well, sees it for what it is and that’s a big part of how I got here. I think he had a vision, talked me through it, really just explained what he saw my role as, and just his football knowledge. I’ve heard it from so many different players and coaches, but to be here firsthand and get to experience it, that’s what I’m really excited about.”

Garoppolo confirmed that speaking with McVay on the phone is what sealed the deal for him to head to Los Angeles.

“There were a couple different options, but once the Rams came in, started talking to Sean on the phone and really picking his brain, that was a cool moment,” he said. “That was when it really started to click. I was like this is becoming more and more real. Obviously love the area, starting to experience it a little bit being out here, can’t really beat this at all. But it’s just a bunch of those little things coming together. I think talking to Sean on the phone really sealed the deal though.”