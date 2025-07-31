NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Marvin Harrison Jr, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk remains on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from knee surgery. San Francisco OC Klay Kubiak said the receiver is still contributing to his position group and is doing individual drills.

“It’s been awesome. He’s out there every day,” Kubiak said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “He’s with those guys. He’s very much a part of the position group, meaning he’s not just isolated doing his rehab. Being around the building, he’s been in individual drills with them. He’s on the field. When we’re in meetings, he’s engaged. When we’re in walk-throughs, he’s with those guys.”

Kubiak added that Aiyuk is doing everything he can to return.

“I’m real happy with BA right now, with where he’s at,” Kubiak said. “He’s doing his rehab right now. He’s doing everything he has to do to be ready to go.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said WR Marvin Harrison Jr. did not practice on Thursday with some knee soreness. (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said he hasn’t been impressed by their rushing offense as a whole after being asked about FB Robbie Ouzts and RT Abraham Lucas.

“I gotta watch the tape, but right now, no,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “No knock on them, but we didn’t run the ball very well today. We’ve got to do better.”

Macdonald feels their defense is doing well against the run and is confident they’ll identify some things to correct on the defensive side as well.

“Defensively, I thought we played well in the run game,” Macdonald said. “But that’s how these things work. Offense is going to come back. There’s going to be some things on defense we’re going to be itching to fix. That’s how you become a better football team.”

Lucas has been impressed by veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence and still considers him to be an “elite” edge defender.

“Tank’s elite,” Lucas said. “He’s been elite since he came into the league. I’ve always been a fan of his from when he came out; I remember when he came out, and I remember watching him in Dallas. I’ve always just been impressed with the way he operates and how physical he is. I’m excited to continue to compete against him.”