NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle joined KNBR and discussed the situation surrounding 49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall. Silver reported the 49ers knew about his shoulder injury before drafting him and hoped it wouldn’t cause issues.

“The other component of that is Pearsall, who looked amazing the like 1.5 practices he was actually healthy since they drafted him,” Silver said, via Marc Delucchi of NinersNation.com. “But has a shoulder thing that is now recurring and worrying over the long haul, something they knew about before they drafted him and were hoping wouldn’t be a thing.”

According to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, “the optics suggest” the 49ers are close to a deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk because he traveled with them to Vegas and was on the sideline during warmups, although nothing is solidified.

because he traveled with them to Vegas and was on the sideline during warmups, although nothing is solidified. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it’s been the same question for over a month — when would Aiyuk return and suit up for San Francisco. He said it’s fair to say the two sides have made minimal progress.

Rapoport says the two sides have re-engaged and one of remaining sticking points on a contract is the final year of the deal to up the ante a little, though the 49ers haven’t been willing to do that so far.

Rapoport reiterates there is a framework for a trade in place with the Steelers and Pittsburgh remains on standby for a trade.

Cardinals

Arizona had an underwhelming season last year after QB Kyler Murray missed the first portion of the year rehabbing from a torn ACL. Murray is okay with people underestimating them and is ready to prove himself right.

“I can understand why,” Murray said, via CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell. “You know, I don’t even feel like I’ve scratched the surface of what I’m able to do in this league. Kind of being hurt the last season and a half, it is what it is. In this world, it’s kind of what have you done for me lately? We haven’t won.”

“So, I understand, but I’m primed and ready to prove what I’m able to do, what I’m capable of, what this team’s capable of. It’s the ultimate team sport, and I’m ready to go. And this team’s ready to go, for sure.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike MacDonald spoke about the right guard battle between third-round OL Christian Haynes and second-year OL Anthony Bradford.

“They look good,” MacDonald said, via Seahawks Wire. “They have a great battle going. I was pleased with the crew that started the game. AB has been a pro about it,” Macdonald added when asked about Bradford not starting a recent joint practice with the Titans. “I commend his attitude. He stacked a few good practices and reps throughout the [preseason] game [versus the Titans]. We’re still in it right now. The competition is yet to be settled.”