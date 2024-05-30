NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Riq Woolen, 49ers, Panthers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan downplayed the concern about WR Brandon Aiyuk missing voluntary OTA’s over his desire for a new contract.

“Same as I do about all these guys that aren’t here,” Shanahan said, via Around The NFL. “I wish they were here, but it’s something that’s part of the business and anytime it’s part of the business part you try to respect it. Stay out of it as much as possible. Look forward to the days when we can just focus on football.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy admitted that he was relieved that none of his weapons were dealt on draft night.

“The draft is going on and stuff, and obviously you’re excited to get guys that you’re drafting, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘dang dude, we could have some kind of trade stuff happen and whatever,’” Purdy said. “But like I said, all that’s out of my control. I was sort of just sitting there, waiting to see what our team was going to do and everything. My job is to show up and rip it to the open guy and try to win games. So that’s my mindset with it. But I do love my boys and I obviously hope that we can all continue to play together.”

Panthers

Carolina HC Dave Canales repeated his desire to add a third quarterback behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. Canales detailed what kind of player he would like for a backup, with Young’s development prioritized.

“What we always like to do is to add people — especially guys that have some kind of exposure to our system,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I’m looking for value for the quarterback room. What do they bring for that room? For Bryce, in particular.”

“But I would certainly feel like we would still have our ears to the ground and see if there’s anybody that might be interested in coming and being a part of what we’re doing.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen didn’t have as strong of an encore to his rookie season as he and the team hoped. After pushing for defensive rookie of the year, Woolen was actually benched at times in his second season. However, new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the cornerback is in a “great spot” this offseason after missing most of last year’s camp after undergoing knee surgery.

“I think Tariq’s in a great spot,” Macdonald said via John Boyle of the team’s site. “We had a great conversation today, and I’m expecting big things from him. just like everyone else on the defense and on the rest of the team, we’re going to be pushing him, because there’s greatness in there.”

Macdonald is “really excited” about their defensive backs and feels they have a lot of flexibility with their players.

“We’re really excited about our secondary,” Macdonald said. “I think there’s some flexibility there, we can get to some personnel groups where guys are moving around, playing matchup ball a little bit. They’re in a good spot.”