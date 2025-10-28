NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Roger McCreary, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says that WR Brandon Aiyuk could wind up returning to practice as early as next week as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL tears in his knee.

“Yeah, I believe he’s getting a lot closer,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It could [happen next week]. I think we’re week-to-week now, so hopefully, it will be sooner than later.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said that QB Kyler Murray is “doing better” after missing the last two games with a foot injury: “We looked at a couple things that might help him out, that he feels maybe a little more comfortable with some things that we’ve been doing but he’ll be his normal self when he gets out there.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Cardinals LB Josh Sweat was fined $11,593 for a facemask.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay discussed why the team opted to trade the Titans for veteran CB Roger McCreary.

“We were looking to be able to add some depth,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year. He has some inside-outside flex. … I’ve heard great things about the human being from people who have been around him. [Rams assistant coach] Aubrey Pleasant enjoyed coaching him at the Senior Bowl. He’ll be able to add some depth to our group, and we’re excited about it.”

Rams TE Tyler Higbee was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, and DB Quentin Lake was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle.