NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Stetson Bennett, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey gave an update to reporters about the calf injury that will keep him out of the preseason, saying he feels great and will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

“Yeah, I feel great,” McCaffrey said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Very cautionary stuff. If we had a game, I would play, but just trying to be smart right now. But still training, still getting a bunch of work in, so that come Week 1, we’re ready to roll.”

49ers Kyle Shanahan downplayed reports he had a recent meeting with WR Brandon Aiyuk: “I’ve met with Brandon a bunch here since we started camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us.” ( HCdownplayed reports he had a recent meeting with WR: “I’ve met with Brandon a bunch here since we started camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us.” ( Matt Maiocco

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune saw some NFL action in his rookie year as QB Kyler Murray recovered from a torn ACL. Tune talked about competing with QB Desmond Ridder for the backup job behind Murray this season.

“I feel good about where I’m at,” Tune said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s website. “I feel like I’ve put in a good body of work. There’s still work to be done, as there will be for as long as I’m playing. I feel good and just need to continue to get better and make strides and put myself in a good position.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked ahead of the team’s first preseason game what he expected to see from former fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett.

Bennett wound up throwing four interceptions before throwing a game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys.

“I think command, control [and] being able to get in and out of the huddle,” McVay told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s so much that goes into the quarterback position in regard to calling the play, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making sure that everybody’s set, sending any sort of motion, and then being able to play and trust your instincts after the snap. [I] want to be able to see that and I want to see him be able to go enjoy his opportunity to go compete. He seems like . . . when I’ve seen him at his best, he’s having fun and that’s really consistent with all players. So just go cut it loose, play, and enjoy it. I thought we felt that in the first preseason game, a little bit last year when he was flashing and doing those kinds of things. So that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”