NFC Notes: Brian Branch, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

“Ben Johnson is great, and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said on Friday, via Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. “We have a young staff slash old staff, and we have a bunch of experience, a bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough, and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him. We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that. We’re building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it’s year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out, and our goal is to be here for a while.”

Lions

Lions DB Brian Branch believes that the team’s shortcomings due to injury last season will only make them hungrier for a Super Bowl victory this year.

“We went through the ups and downs,” Branch told Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. “We fought together in tough games. We have been in a game where it depended on us to win. So, it just makes everybody buy in. Once you have a group that has bought in and has gone through trials and tribulations, we feel invincible.”

“I feel like we’re better than last year,” Branch added. “We’re hungry, and I feel that’s gonna separate us. Our chemistry is on a whole ‘nother level. Last year, injuries, they were kind of against us. This year, everybody’s healthy that is coming back. And we’re just hungry. We’ve still got the same mission and the same goals. We’re trying to get that Super Bowl.”

Packers

After a strong start to his rookie year, Packers DT Devonte Wyatt suffered an ankle injury that derailed the rest of his year. Wyatt is ready to prove his ability in his sophomore year and implied he would have continued his strong start without the injury.

“I don’t like speaking on it — I’m more of a go out there and show you type of guy, but I’m pretty sure I would have had a great year if I didn’t get injured,” Wyatt said, via Brandon Carwile of the Packers Wire.