NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Dontavyion Wicks, QB Contracts, Eagles, Giants

QB Contracts
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports points out that 2027 could be the biggest offseason for quarterback contracts with Bears QB Caleb Williams, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, and Patriots QB Drake Maye eligible for extensions.
- Jones also mentions that Panthers QB Bryce Young and Texans QB C.J. Stroud are entering their fifth-year option. Jones’ sources believe Young and Stroud will not sign extensions ahead of next season.
- Although Jones could see Young signing a contract this offseason, he could leave money on the table with a “booming market” approaching.
- As for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s looming contract, Jones wonders if he will try to eclipse Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s $60 million annual salary this offseason, only for it to be eclipsed next year.
Eagles
- The Eagles signed WR Dontayvion Wicks to a one-year, $12.5 million contract extension with $9 million fully guaranteed, including a $5.855 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed 2026 salary, $2 million of his 2027 salary guaranteed, $5.326 million in new money guarantees, and four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)
Giants
- Giants OLB Brian Burns said meeting with HC John Harbaugh has been a great experience and said that he hopes for the new coaching staff to put an emphasis on run defense: “I think something I would tell them is like basically is that our run defense needs to change for sure. Not schematically, but just from an execution standpoint. Being last in the league is embarrassing; that’s something we really don’t want to stand on. That’s nothing we want to be apart of. So, I think that’s one of the main things I’d say that needs to change…That’s something we need to really redeem ourselves off of for sure.” (Josina Anderson)
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