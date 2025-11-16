NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Brian Daboll Giants, Eagles

Giants

The Giants are undergoing big changes to their coaching staff following the dismissal of Brian Daboll. New York DC Shane Bowen commended Daboll for their time together and takes full responsibility for their defensive struggles.

“I’m very appreciative of my time with him these past two years. Has done a lot for me, I’ve learned a lot from him. Really can’t say enough good things about him as a leader and what he’s meant to me over these past two years,” Bowen said, via GiantsWire. “And wish him nothing but the best. There’s responsibility that falls on me.”

New York is coming off a Week 10 loss to the Bears, where they held a 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter. Bowen admitted that they need to do better at closing out games.

“We haven’t been good enough defensively, particularly closing out games,” Bowen said. “We have to find ways to win these games and not give it up in the fourth quarter.”

Giants

Ian Rapoport reports that a reason the Giants fired HC Brian Daboll was due to four losses, where they had double-digit leads at one point in the game, despite there being positives to his tenure.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart will remain out for Week 11 with a concussion but will be re-evaluated ahead of next week as he remains in the protocol. (Stapleton)

will remain out for Week 11 with a concussion but will be re-evaluated ahead of next week as he remains in the protocol. (Stapleton) Giants LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was fined $7,292 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet.

Eagles

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo detailed what he believes is the most frustrating issue with the team’s offense right now.

“When you look at that and the self-scout stuff, and even last week, it’s the efficiency on first down or second down. I think we’re very high right now, I can’t remember the exact number, in third-in-longs, and that’s the issue. We’ve really just got to continue to find ways as coaches to just stay out of those,” Patullo said, via EaglesWire.com. “Sometimes penalties happen, I get it, but we’ve just got to stay out of those negative plays and stay out of things that keep us off track so we can stay in a manageable third down, because we’ve been really good in that third-and-short to medium and good on fourth down. As you know, we go for a lot of fourth downs, so that’s kind of the key. If we’re in range to go for it in fourth down, we’re in good shape.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley: “We know we’re 7-2, but we know the way we play on offense, more time than not, it’s going to get us beat.” (Zach Berman)