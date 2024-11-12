NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Trey Lance, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team will discuss the possibility of starting QB Trey Lance next week against the Texans.

“We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said, via PFT. “I mean, we had a package for him. We wanted to get him into the flow of the game was the thought process coming in here. Then to get him in when we did, then I took him out on the third down. I just believe in reps. I mean that third down segment there, not that he couldn’t run the plays, I just didn’t want to put him in there [for] something that he hadn’t had a lot of reps in. I put Cooper back in for that play, for third down, we had the fumble, the turnover there. Something I’ll obviously discuss tomorrow.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on LT Jordan Mailata potentially returning this week: “We’ll see how this week goes of putting him in positions to see if he can do some things. We’ll have to be creative there knowing that we will be doing walkthroughs. There’s some different things we’ll be doing little things later in the week that are more than walkthroughs that will help with that as well.” (Zach Berman)

on LT potentially returning this week: “We’ll see how this week goes of putting him in positions to see if he can do some things. We’ll have to be creative there knowing that we will be doing walkthroughs. There’s some different things we’ll be doing little things later in the week that are more than walkthroughs that will help with that as well.” (Zach Berman) Sirianni continued: “If Jordan’s not ready, he won’t go. If he’s ready, he’ll go. We’ll see where we are at the end of the week.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said the team is going to spend time evaluating the quarterback position.

“I’d say we got a lot of work to do here in the next few days, in the next week, and we’ll evaluate where we’re at and what we need to do,” Daboll said, via ESPN.

Daboll added that he didn’t consider benching QB Daniel Jones at halftime.

“I thought we could get something going, which we did,” Daboll said. “Started out slow, had some opportunities there, but did not [think of benching Jones at halftime].”

Jones will also participate in self-reflection and find out what he can do better as the leader of the team.

“I think just evaluate what we haven’t done well enough, what’s holding us back, see where I need to be better and where I can help the team,” Jones said of his plan this week. “Yeah, I think that’s the mindset we all need to take going into this second half of the season.”

Daboll doesn’t anticipate any personnel changes after the overtime loss to the Panthers.

“I believe we’ve got the right people,” Daboll said, via PFT. “Results aren’t there yet.”

Daboll thought WR Jalin Hyatt had one of the best games of his career this past week and believes he “has been a pro since he’s been here.” (Dan Salomone)